Porsche is already synonymous with speed. It’s latest record breaker, however, isn’t a 911.

Instead, we’re looking at the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and it’s a real force to be reckoned with.

Recently unveiled as the high-performance version of its wildly popular SUV, the Cayenne Turbo GT isn’t only tremendous by Cayenne standards, it’s also got the brand’s most powerful V8 under its hood.

So powerful, in fact, that it’s helped this fantastic beast break Nürburgring records, when Porsche’s factory driver Lars Kern set a new SUV lap record by hustling around the 12.9-mile course in 7:38.9. Hardly surprising though, if you already knew that the twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 that’s responsible for this is capable of 631hp (90 more than the standard Turbo Coupe) and 849Nm.

That, plus a retuned eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission give it enough oomph to accelerate from 0-100kph in 3.3 seconds and onto a top speed of 300kph — that’s 0.6 seconds less and 14kph more than the above-mentioned Turbo Coupe.

As a much sportier proposition than the rest of its stablemates, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT will sit 17mm lower, with an upper rear wing and an adaptive rear spoiler that raises at speed for 40kg more downforce. Other athletic features include a carbon fibre roof and rear diffuser cover, as well as a front fascia with larger side air intakes.

Drivers who seek the ultimate handling and performance will also appreciate the car’s stiffer suspension, as well as retuned damper calibration, power steering, rear-axle steering and dynamic chassis control.

It’ll also ride on exclusive 22-inch Pirelli P-Zero Corsa high-performance treads with Porsche’s Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) as standard. To cater to this, the front wheels have been pushed apart an inch wider. Better roll stability and roadholding are also promised by the Stuttgart manufacturer, as well as more precise turn-in behaviour at higher cornering speeds.

Inside, there’s plenty to remind of the car’s racing pedigree; Turbo GT–specific Alcantara inserts and Turbo GT script on the headrests can be found throughout, with either bronze of Arctic grey stitching — the latter of which complements the car’s new optional exterior colour. The Cayenne will also acquaint you with Porsche’s new infotainment system, one which packs a different user interface and operating logic. Expect features like in-depth integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts, as well as Android Auto compatibility, so (almost) everyone with a smartphone can enjoy the most of this upgrade.

There are few cars — let alone SUVs — that have Nürburgring bragging rights, so the 2022 Cayenne Turbo GT is truly a rare species on the road. If you’re interested, it’s available to order now with deliveries starting early 2022, so it won’t be long before you too can tear down the roads (responsibly) with a car that has actual racing credibility.

