The Lexus ES 250 line-up features a new F Sport variant

The Lexus ES 250, one of the most desired luxury sedans for executives on the go thanks to its superior craftsmanship, comfort and refinement, gets new upgrades and updates for its 2021 model. Some of the standout enhancements include a refreshed look, superior comfort, as well as an elevated level of safety.

Besides the Lexus ES 250, a new F Sport variant joins the line-up with a distinctive style and impeccable finishing — offering discerning motorists an added edge and uniqueness on the road.

Signature features

Complementing the coupe-style archetype, the new Lexus ES 250 fronts the imposing spindle grille (the Lexus visual signature) but with fewer vertical bars and L-shaped patterns that emphasise lateral flow. The F Sport variant, however, has a mesh pattern composed on interlocking L elements with a dark metallic finish. Cut-outs at each corner at the front fascia also sport the black finish mesh but with wider openings than the previous versions.

The headlamps also get a restyling, featuring the Bi-LED Projector units with new inner bezel design. The ultra-compact three-beam LED projector headlamps of the Lexus ES 250 Luxury and F Sport also have a new design with a dark grey metallic finish.

Customers can expect new interior colour themes to elegantly define elegance in the vehicle. For the Lexus US 250 Premium and Luxury, an elegant Black with Walnut Black trim exudes an elegant touch in its interior. There are also the more luxurious options including Walnut Brown trim with Hazel upholstery, as well as Walnut Black trim and Mauve upholstery for a more modern finish.

For the F Sport model, the aluminium finish on the trim with either Flare Red or Black upholstery gives an exclusively sporty edge to the car’s interior. On top of that, the F Sport also comes with sportier characters like the classy light-emitting analogue clock on the dashboard with its own L-shaped graphics, as well as the electric moveable metal ring with a three-dimensional effect.

The advanced cockpit design has been updated with a new multimedia display for improved operability. The full colour 12.3-inch touchscreen has been repositioned 112mm closer to the occupants and turned 5 degrees towards the driver. The multimedia system also includes Navigation services for the new F SPORT.

Powered by a muscular and refined engine

In the heart of these beasts, lies the 2.5-litre DOHC A25A-FKS petrol engine. With features such as multi-hole direct injectors, a continuously variable-capacity oil pump, a variable cooling system, and VVT-iE on the intake valves, this proven 4-cylinder 16-valve engine is engineered to deliver effortless acceleration along with impressive efficiency.

The long-stroke engine generates 204hp at 6,600rpm and 247 Nm at 5,000rpm, which flows through a Direct Shift 8-speed automatic transmission to the from wheels — leaving you with a smooth speed transition that sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 9.1 seconds. The transmission uses an ultra-thin torque converter and a multi-plate lock up clutch, giving the direct feel of a dual clutch system with the smoothness of a traditional torque converter automatic.

Take the Lexus ES 250 to a maximum speed of 210km/h with the muscular and refined engine. The Drive Mode Select system also allows the engine’s performance to be prioritised for Economy or Sport, or a balance of both — easily set to your driving preference. Additionally, the Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform further enhances core performance criteria to delivery excellent straight-line driving stability, cornering poise, and braking ability.

Improvements in Lexus Safety System+

One element of the Lexus ES 250 that hasn’t been radically transformed is its dedication to safety. All versions feature Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) as standard and for the latest updated model, the Pre-Collision System (PCS) has been enhanced with daytime bicyclist detection by both a millimetre-wave radar and a monocular camera sensor. Pedestrian identification in certain low-light conditions is also improved by increasing the camera’s sensitivity and dynamic range.

Other elements of LSS+ include Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), with Stop&Go Function; Lane Keeping Assist; Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA); as well as Adaptive High-beam System (AHS).

The AHS is also more advanced with BladeScan technology that helps illuminate the road ahead while precisely controlling light distribution for unparalleled road vision; and the new Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), which computes vehicle speed and steering input to direct low beams in the direction of travel — perfect for winding roads and urban driving.

With these and more, Lexus has not lifted its foot from the pedal when it comes to innovating and developing new features to its latest models — with safety, performance and comfort on top of its mind.

“Lexus is committed to crafting vehicles that push the boundaries in performance, excellence, and refinement – and the new Lexus ES is testament to this,” said Samuel Yong, Strategic Marketing and Business Strategy Director of Inchcape Singapore.

“In addition to further improving quietness and ride comfort, we pursued linearity in vehicle movement and responsiveness to steering wheel operation that is faithful to the driver’s intentions. In terms of styling, we refined the elegance that is characteristic of the ES and created a new modernity. Additionally, as we continue to create amazing experiences for our guests, we are proud to launch the new “Lexus Signature Care” programme, giving owners complete peace of mind and enhanced convenience. In line with Lexus’ ‘Omotenashi’ principles, this marks yet another defining feature in the Lexus ownership experience,” he added.

The new 2021 Lexus ES 250 range is now available in Singapore. The Lexus ES 250 is priced from S$270,800 while the new Lexus ES 250 F SPORT is priced from S$286,800.

(All images: Lexus)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.