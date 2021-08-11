The Macallan Estate has just taken delivery of its new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid.

The new luxury SUV, featuring bespoke Mulliner details, is part of a long-term brand partnership between Bentley Motors and The Macallan.

At thus point you will probably be wondering what a custom SUV has got to do with a Scotch Whisky maker? Well, the new hybrid is the first of two permanent estate cars for The Macallan. The other is a matching Flying Spur Hybrid. Both luxury wheels will be used on-site for exclusive Estate experiences, and VIP transfers – all in silent, sustainable luxury.

The Macallan Estate in Speyside Scotland is home to a rich and varied natural ecosystem populated by over 60,000 trees and more than 70 species of wildlife. In 2018, the Estate opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery.

Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. The commitment from Bentley to provide hybrids on the Estate reflects a shared commitment to sustainable transformation together through shared experiences and learning.

Both the Bentayga Hybrid and the Flying Spur Hybrid servicing the estate will be specified to match by using the same colour palette and personalised details. Bentley will replace these Estate cars twice a year, introducing new colours and designs along the way. The new Bentley Hybrids join and enhance the Estate fleet of today, which is already 20 per cent electrified – with a target of being 100 per cent electric by 2025.

Both cars will deliver clean luxury mobility to the Estate. It will be charged on-site by newly installed charging points using 100 per cent REGO (Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin) certified renewable electricity, sourced entirely from Wardlaw Wood Wind Farm in Scotland.

Bespoke Details

To reflect its new home, the Bentayga Hybrid features a suite of intricate details paying homage to the Estate. They are crafted by Bentley Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide, which gives customers the option to personalise their Bentley in an almost endless number of ways.

The car has been specified to seamlessly blend with the colours of The Macallan Estate. Exterior paintwork is in Bentley’s rich dark metallic green known as Viridian, complemented by the Blackline Specification which applies a gloss black treatment to all exterior brightware. The car rides on 22” Mulliner Driving Specification Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheels.

Bentley Mulliner has added beautiful, subtle details themed by The Macallan to the car, including unique stitching, personalised inlays to wood veneer, and bespoke treadplates and LED welcome lamps. The interior follows the same concept, with Porpoise and Cumbrian Green hides offset with stunning Liquid Amber veneer – a nod to the beautiful hues of The Macallan’s exceptional whiskies.

All four seats feature The Macallan’s Easter Elchies House mark, which represents the 18th century Highland Manor home which lies at the heart of The Estate. It is presented in precision embroidery using Cumbrian Green thread to contrast against the Porpoise leather.

The front passenger fascia features a ‘The Macallan’ inlay to the wood veneer, while all four treadplates are a unique design featuring The Macallan’s motifs. On opening the doors, Bentley’s LED Welcome Lights project the same Easter Elchies House mark to the floor, outlined in pin-sharp white light.

