If four chic colours — Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue — aren’t enough for your fashion-forward friend, then this gorgeous Bespoke Edition brick red hue in the top panel (also available for the bottom panel) makes for a great choice too.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition is so much more than just the aesthetic. Designed with the busy modern user in mind, it has a nifty feature you’re sure to appreciate – simply swipe down in the center of the bottom edge or double tap on the home button to access one-handed mode, which temporarily scales down the display size for better control.
Who says you always have to match your top and bottom? Pick your frame colour, and mix-and-match from a range of expressive top and bottom panel colour options to create something that truly represents you.
The era of having to swap out the perfect mini-bag for a roomier one to fit your phone is over. The compact Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition is the perfect size for all your favourite mini totes, making it the best companion to all your events.
Whether you lean on the side of casual wear or you go all out with your Y2K outfits, with the bespoke colours on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition, you can now make sure your phone will always match your aesthetic.
No one to take pictures for you on your trip? That’s won’t be a problem for you. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition, simply fold it halfway, prop it anywhere and strike a pose.
Make your next Christmas gift a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition
Presented by Samsung
It’s been a confusing couple of years, but there’s plenty to look forward to, as Christmas 2022 will mark the first big holiday season we’re able to celebrate with all our friends and family in a single room since 2019.
While big group celebrations and Secret Santas are easier to do last-minute shopping for, it’s the intimate celebrations with our loved ones that’ll take some time to plan. And if you’re looking for a gift that’s practical enough for work and play – plus, is completely customisable – we have just the solution.
Samsung is allowing its users to express their style and match their fits with Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition, which will give them the ability to customise their devices with up to 75 colour combinations for a phone that’s uniquely theirs. The first-ever bespoke concept for phones in Singapore, this personalised experience allows you to create gifts that aren’t just thoughtful and sensible, but unmistakably theirs at the same time.
Got a person in mind who’d love this? We know already know a few.
