Make your next Christmas gift a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition

It’s been a confusing couple of years, but there’s plenty to look forward to, as Christmas 2022 will mark the first big holiday season we’re able to celebrate with all our friends and family in a single room since 2019.

While big group celebrations and Secret Santas are easier to do last-minute shopping for, it’s the intimate celebrations with our loved ones that’ll take some time to plan. And if you’re looking for a gift that’s practical enough for work and play – plus, is completely customisable – we have just the solution.

Samsung is allowing its users to express their style and match their fits with Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Bespoke Edition, which will give them the ability to customise their devices with up to 75 colour combinations for a phone that’s uniquely theirs. The first-ever bespoke concept for phones in Singapore, this personalised experience allows you to create gifts that aren’t just thoughtful and sensible, but unmistakably theirs at the same time.

Got a person in mind who’d love this? We know already know a few.