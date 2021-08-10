The “Story” format is still all the rage on social networks.

After Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp, it’s TikTok’s turn to get on board the movement. The option is now available for some users on the platform — and there are a few things that are different from other networks’ story options.

Called simply “TikTok Stories,” the new option being rolled out on the Chinese application came as a surprise to many on Twitter as the social network of the little blue bird had just bid adieu to its “Fleets,” its own story format. Matt Navarra, who is an expert in social networks and scouting out their new features, posted about this new project still in a test phase on TikTok via his Twitter account:

TikTok Stories what the… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PIUpKMhj0k — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

Like the very first stories launched on Snapchat, which inspired similar formats across numerous platforms, the content shared in a “Story” will only be visible for 24 hours. According to early reports, users will be able to access the “Story” format via a sliding sidebar on the left side of the screen to create and view those of users they follow on the platform. According to TechCrunch, users will be able to click on a TikToker’s profile picture surrounded by a blue line to launch their story via the sidebar.

While these aspects recall how stories on Snapchat and Fleets on Twitter function, TikTok has unveiled some other differences in addition to its retractable sidebar. Just like on Instagram, users will be able to comment on these stories on TikTok but their comments will be made public. The creator of the story will also be able to find out the names of users who have viewed their story and will even be able to find out if they follow them on the application. A button will appear to follow these new people.

More stories, more ads?

For TikTok, this new option offers creators “a new way to interact with [their] fans” but above all it will allow for expanded advertising possibilities on the platform by offering a new playground to users. Until now, ads are only offered between two TikToks and not in the middle of a video as is the case on YouTube. The platform also unveiled a new option to reuse commercial videos made by content creators by the brands themselves.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community,” TikTok outlined in a statement given to American media outlets.

For the moment, TikTok has not indicated in which countries the “TikTok Stories” test is taking place nor the number of users involved.

This article was published via AFP.