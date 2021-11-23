The holidays are coming along at full speed, and if you’re thinking of doing some early festive shopping without breaking the bank, then you should definitely look out for some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Tech gifts, in particular, are exceedingly popular purchases — who’ll say no to something that’s proven to make their life a little more handy anyway? Whether it’s a cult hair dryer from Dyson or a new Huawei tablet that’ll upgrade your WFH set-up, we’ve got you covered.
Read on for all the tech gear to cop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021:
If you’re looking for a new tablet to add to your tech lineup, we think the best investment to get this Black Friday would be the Huawei Matepad Pro 12.6. With a 10,050mAh battery capacity that’ll allow you to binge watch your shows for up to 14 hours and a large 12.6 inch OLED FullView Display, 616g tablet is great for both work and play. This Black Friday, you’ll also get an additional Huawei M- Pencil and a MatePad Pro 12.6” Smart Magnetic Keyboard that’s worth S$396 with your purchase.
Think you can’t get all your Google apps on a Huawei device? Think again. Read here for our favourite applications to use on your Matepad Pro 12.6.
You don’t have to be a gamer to experience the comfort of a Secretlab chair at home. The award-winning brand has engineered ergonomic chairs — all tested and developed to the highest degree in-house, of course — that’ll keep you snug for many hours at a go. This Black Friday, you’ll be able to enjoy up to S$250 off when you pay via Atome on the Secretlab website.
Those who’re taking their health more seriously should get the Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series. The sleek, stylish device is able to sense harmful particles, gases, and allergens — this includes pollen, dust mites, mould spores and pet dander as well. It’s also crafted with a NanoProtect HEPA filter capable of removing 99.97% of particles as small as 3 nanometers, which ensures that the air at home will always be clean.
While we can’t confirm if there’ll be a discount on this product during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period, you can’t really place a price on health for yourself and your loved ones at home.
The Samsung HW-S60T/XS Soundbar is the all-in-one audio system your home needs. The device comes with two side horn speakers and Samsung Acoustic Beam technology, which’ll allow users to you experience an extensive range of sounds despite its slender dimensions. Did we mention there are no wires here? Simply connect it to your TV via Wifi or Bluetooth and you’ll be good to go.
You’ll be able to enjoy S$100 off, no minimum spend, on the Samsung HW-S60T/XS Soundbar from now till 30 November 2021 with a voucher that can be claimed (available until fully redeemed) on the Samsung store via Shopee.
We don’t know about you, but we’ve finally caught up with the trend of mechanical keyboards. It’s easy to see where the allure lies; compared to rubber dome keyboards, mechanical keyboards provide a much more comfortable typing experience. Besides, the Razer BlackWidow also comes with an incredibly satisfying click sound and feel, a signature feature of the Razer™ Green Mechanical Switch.
If you’re a light sleeper and haven’t been having getting a good night’s rest, then it might be time to invest in a pair of earplugs. No, we’re not talking about those awful, bright orange foam ones. These locally-designed, metal-bodied earplugs from Attenu8 are able to reduce noise by approximately 32 decibels — about half the sound of a usual conversation. The concave and lightweight (1-gram) body of the earplugs also make for an ergonomic experience that’s comfortable for users throughout the night.
From now till 31 December, enjoy 20% off with the promo code “GETMYPEACE20”, valid for purchases on Attenu8’s website only.
If you haven’t gotten yourself a Dyson Airwrap already, there’s no better time than now to get one. Over on the official website, the Dyson Airwrap in Prussian Blue/Rich Copper is perfect for every hair type, and it even comes with with barrels to curl and wave, and brushes to control, smooth or add volume to your locks. Not sure how to use your new toy? Book a Dyson Demo appointment here to learn how to make the most out of it.
This promotional period, the set is accompanied by complementary items like an additional storage bag, a paddle brush and detangling comb that’s worth S$177.