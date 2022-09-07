Apple Event 2022: iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Ultra launched

After months of speculation, the Apple Event 2022, named ‘Far Out’ this year, was finally held at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California on 7 September.

This was the third live Apple event of the year after the March event and June’s WWDC 2022, and as expected, the tech giant launched the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 at the event. A surprising debut was also the Apple Watch Ultra, which promises to open new possibilities to adventurers and explorers out there. There was, however, no appearance of the heavily-rumoured mixed-reality headset.

The iPhone 14 was certainly the scene stealer, with two Pro models and two regular models. Most remarkable were the camera upgrades, especially in the Pro models and the introduction of Dynamic Island.

The event was livestreamed at Apple.com, the Apple TV app and Apple’s official YouTube channel. This was Apple‘s second in-person event in 2022. Presenters from the company, including CEO Tim Cook, announced the product launches.

Here are the major updates from Apple Event 2022

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple launched a total of four iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, and stated that the latter were the “best iPhones we have ever created.”

The iPhone 14 Pro is 6.1 inches and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.7 inches. They come with Dynamic Island, which changes animation based on the phone activity — for instance music or gaming, as well as support for always-on display.

Apple also introduced a new A16 chip on the iPhone 14 Pro models – the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. Expect an accelerated 5-core GPU with 50 percent more memory bandwidth, all while consuming less battery.

The camera is the star of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models, and is 48MP with 24mm focal length. There is quad-pixel sensor to further improve light in pictures.

The main camera can capture images in all light conditions. A new 2x telephoto option has been added. This telephoto delivers larger pixels. Nine LEDs are present in the flash. There is also a new True Depth camera and the proximity sensor is placed behind the display.

A new feature, Apple ProRAW, is also incorporated to give pro-photographers complete control over white balance, sharpening and other features.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be available in four stunning colours – space black, silver, gold, and deep purple – and will be available at S$1,649 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at S$1,799. They can be pre-ordered on 9 September and will be available in stores on 16 September.

Like Apple Watch Series 8, which was introduced before, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models can detect crashes and warn emergency responders.

iPhone 14

Before introducing the Pro models, Apple unveiled the regular iPhone 14 models — the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, priced at S$1,299 and S$1,499 respectively. While pre-orders for both start on 9 September, iPhone 14 will be available in stores from 16 September, while the iPhone 14 Plus, from 7 October.

Both the phones have super retina XDR display with OLED tech, and come in five colours — starlight, midnight, blue, purple and red. They are fitted with the A15 Bionic chipset, which, Apple has tweaked to become 18 percent faster, as compared to the 2021 Pro models.

The main camera of Apple iPhone 14 is 12MP, but it now comes with a larger and faster sensor.

A new software named Photonic Engine has been added to the iPhone 14 for better details and colours even in low light. An “action” mode also has been added to video to help frames remain stable even during movement.

One of the major announcements at the Apple Event 2022 concerning iPhones was the company’s declaration that all US models will be without a SIM tray. This is why Apple spoke about the eSIM on Apple iPhone 14. The company is pitching it as the future of connectivity. In eSIM, there is no need of SIM cards and, therefore, the phone becomes more secure.

Another significant feature introduced via iPhone 14 was emergency SOS via satellite, especially useful when users are outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Because satellites typically have a low bandwidth and can take minutes for messages to get through, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature includes a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation, while showing them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. All the information is then passed on to Apple‑trained specialists who can call for help for you.

With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

With this, the phone can connect with a satellite in case of emergency. All that users have to do is point directly at the sky towards a satellite. There is an SOS software in the phone to guide users to point in the exact direction of a satellite and what to do if the satellite moves.

Being an emergency feature, it has limited 15 seconds of ability to send messages.

AirPods Pro 2

A new H2 chip for “breakthrough audio experiences” was introduced with AirPods Pro 2 at the Apple Event 2022.

The new AirPods Pro can play or pause media. There is a new touch control. The volume can be adjusted by a light swipe up or down. There is also low distortion audio driver and custom amplifier. Active noise cancellation is also present on AirPods Pro 2.

The AirPods Pro 2 can deliver up to 6 hours of listening time from a single charge. With the charging case, it can go up to 30 hours of listening time.

Owners can now find their cases easily with a new precision finding feature, using their phones. A speaker at the bottom of case makes a sound for easier detection. A linear loop has also been added to the side to make carrying the case at all times much easier.

The biggest feature, however, is the Spatial Audio for “next level listening experience.” According to Apple, it can make sound appear as if the listener is on a stage listening to a live performance.

The iOS16 can be used to create personalised Spatial Audio experience.

AirPods Pro 2 will be available from 23 September and is priced at S$359. Pre-orders start on 9 September.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 was announced at the Apple Event 2022. It comes in three stainless steel finishes — silver, gold graphite — and four new colours. It is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack resistant.

The Apple Watch Series 8 particularly focuses on health and safety.

It comes with temperature sensor and information about ovulation. The new temperature sensor can give “retrospective estimate” of when wearers ovulated. The health app enables nightly shifts from baseline temperature, which might be because of alcohol, illness of jetlag.

One of its most significant features is the watch’s ability to detect if the wearer is involved in a crash and then notifying emergency responders accordingly.

The watch can detect four main types of crashes — front, side, rear and roll overs — involving trucks, passenger cars among other vehicles. It can sense precise moment of impact thanks to sensor fusion algorithm built into it. Machine learning has also been incorporated into the algorithm.

Meanwhile, Apple also introduced new colours for Nike bands with the Apple Watch. In the Apple Watch Hermès series, there is now H Diagonal for the sporty pattern of the “H” and a different pattern for a bolder look. A new Apple Watch Hermès is designed to celebrate the horse symbol of the iconic fashion brand.

The Apple Watch starts at S$599.

Apple Watch Ultra

Another huge product announcements at Apple Event 2022 was Apple Watch Ultra.

The Apple Watch Ultra is for athletes, adventurers and extreme sports lovers. It is the most “rugged and capable” watch ever, according to the company. The case is made from aerospace grade titanium and measures 49 mm. It has the “biggest, brightest display” for any Apple watch.

There is an action button in high contrast international orange for quick access to functions. It is designed in a way that it can be used while wearing gloves. The watch has three microphones and a speaker.

The watch works 36 hours on a single charge and can go up to 60 hrs, making it always usable for those who are into endurance activities.

Its technical face is called Wayfinder. The compass in the dial can be customised for mountain exploration, walking trails, or ocean diving. The UI can be turned into red display for easier night visibility.

One of its most unique features is its ability to emit a specific sound, which is set to alert rescuers and bring them to the location of the wearer in case of emergency. In a video during the event, Apple showed how the watch’s sound feature can particularly be of help for trekkers who get lost or stuck in mountains.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with three special bands — Alpine Loop, Ocean Band and Trail Loop, the third of which is the thinnest band created by Apple yet.

To be available from 22 September, all Apple Watch Ultra models are priced at S$1,199.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch SE also got new colours and strap options. Apple says Watch SE “has been a huge hit.” The Apple Watch SE will also have crash detection features like Apple Watch Series 8.

The price of the Apple Watch SE starts at S$379, and the watch will be available from 16 September but orders can be placed starting 7 September.

(All images: Screenshot/Apple/YouTube)