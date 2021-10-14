Apple Watch Series 7 lands in stores tomorrow. Here’s why you’ll want one

The Apple Watch redefined the smartwatch market when it first launched in 2015. Tomorrow, the seventh generation will drop in stores and if it’s anything to go by, it will, once again, make work, play, and wellness even more accessible than ever.

Designed to be more refined with a softer, more rounded silhouette, the Apple Watch Series 7 takes everything you loved about the Series 6 a few notches higher, especially with the new WatchOS 8. Here’s what you can expect.

Largest display ever

One of the biggest changes to the new Apple Watch is the size of its display. Two watch sizes are available here — 41mm and 45mm — but because the re-engineered Always-On Retina display has thinner borders (only 1.7mm), expect a maximised screen area that’ll showcase all of the watch’s functions in all its glory.

Even the user interface has been optimised here, including a new QWERTY keyboard, two unique watch faces (Contour and Modular Duo), and features that are now easier to see and access on the touchscreen.

More equipped for urban life

Although you’ll get the same 18-hour battery life, Apple promises 33 percent faster charging so you won’t have to wait around for yours to get juiced up. If you live an extreme lifestyle, this one is also protected by a more crack-resistant front crystal, and is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, while keeping its 50m water resistance rating.

A new shade of blue

We’re all suckers for the sleekness of the Midnight aluminium case, but if you’re feeling adventurous this year, the Apple Watch Series 7 also comes in a new shade of blue. This Blue version joins Midnight, Starlight, Green, and (PRODUCT) RED. Stainless steel models are also available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with the more premium Apple Watch Edition in Titanium and Space Black Titanium.

Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès will also introduce exclusive new bands and watch faces for the occasion.

Wellness at its core

By now, you would’ve heard of all the crazy things the Apple Watch can do for your health, but Series 7 promises even more tools for health and wellness. Besides the Blood Oxygen sensor and app, as well as ECG app that was introduced in the previous iteration, the watch is also integrating a Mindfulness app with WatchOS 8.

This app offers a new session type called Reflect. Like the Breathe app, Reflect is self-explantory; it reminds you to recall moments of gratitude or calmness with the aim of inviting a positive frame of mind. If you’re new to this, both the Breathe and Reflect experiences offer tips on how you can get the most from each session, with a little help from calming animations.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will also extend its performance metrics to two new workouts — Tai Chi and Pilates — with validated custom-built heart rate and motion algorithms. Both have been chosen for their benefits towards both physical and mental health.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available for online orders here now, but will drop in stores tomorrow on 15 October 2021. Prices start from S$399.

(All images: Apple)