There’s never been a better time to get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service for your internet needs, and we don’t mean the naughty stuff.

Just two days ago, the Singapore Parliament passed the “most powerful” foreign interference law, which, in layman terms, means that it would obligate Internet service providers and social media platforms to provide user information to authorities when needed, as well as block content and remove applications used to spread content the authorities deem hostile.

While the bill was passed in favour of countering foreign interference in domestic affairs, it has once again resurfaced the conversation of civil liberties, a matter which authorities have frequently been accused of curbing.

This is where these VPN services in Singapore come in handy. We’re not suggesting you hide anything, but if online privacy is important to you, a VPN can act as a cloak of anonymity, protecting your information from prying eyes by encrypting your online activity.

Besides privacy, a VPN is also useful for other seemingly frivolous activities. If you download a VPN service before entering China, for instance, you’ll be able to access you favourite social media sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook even though it’s officially banned in the country. Using a VPN to change your IP location can also be crucial if you work in tech or finance.

If you’re thinking of getting yourself one now, read on for our list of the best VPN services to use in Singapore.

