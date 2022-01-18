7 celebrities who have entered the NFT world, from Messi to Bieber

The hype around NFTs really took off in 2021 and doesn’t show any signs of slowing this year. Here are some noteworthy celebrities who have dipped their hand into the NFT pool.

You can’t go a day without hearing someone talk about NFTs, the Metaverse or why cryptocurrency is the future of money. And since the release of Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks and other top NFT projects, the digital art world has grown tremendously.

Whether they’re your co-worker, a family member or a global superstar like Lionel Messi, it seems like everyone, everywhere is jumping onto the trend. Even K-pop supergroup BTS is rumoured to be launching their own. Below, we look at some of the biggest celebrities who have already climbed aboard the NFT hype train.

7 celebrities who have entered the NFT world:

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg stepped into the NFT space with an introduction of his collection called “A Journey with the Dogg”. The collection is expected to include a path down the rapper’s experiences and greatest memories — think quotes and moments captured in pictures.

It also features an original track titled “NFT”, and a Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrency, “Snoop Dogge Coins”. The artist expressed his passion for the launch, saying “I’ve seen the game change over the years from analog to digital, and I’m always happier when the technology lets the fans connect with the artists. NFTs are an amazing innovation, and it is an honor to do my first drop with Crypto.com/NFT.”

Justin Bieber

If you, like millions of others, follow Justin Bieber on Instagram, you’d have probably seen his collection of NFTs, especially that of inBetweeners. Biebs has, after all, shown plenty of love for the colourful bear illustrations. The recently minted collection of 10,777 images created by artist Gianpiero has also garnered attention from other celebrities, including Tom Holland and Snoop Dogg.

Steph Curry

NFTs have not only caught the attention of artists, but also some of the most famous athletes out there. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry personally released a collection of 2,974 NFTs, each priced at US$333. Curry’s collection features digital replicas of his shoe-line Genesis Curry Flows, and showcases the exact pairs he wore for his incredible on-court feats.

The collection has already sold out, but you’ll definitely see these virtual sneakers being shown off across the metaverse and in virtual games.

Gunna

Atlanta rapper Gunna is the latest in the rap scene to purchase his own unique BAYC NFT. Revealing his purchase and tattoo process on Instagram, Gunna posted a video of how he did it through cryptocurrency MoonPay for US$300,000. His love for the digital art piece was enough to inspire him to name the green-sunglassed Bored Ape “Butta”, and even get it tattooed on his calf.

Lionel Messi

Metaverse? More like Messiverse. The man who many call “the best footballer in the world” launched his NFT collection in August last year. The collection featured three digital art pieces: “Man from the Future”, “Worth the Weight” and “The King Piece”, all created by artist BossLogic depicting historic moments from the footballer’s career. The NFTs’ sales spiked to US$3.4 million on the first day of the launch.

Jimmy Fallon

Celebrity and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has been a part of the NFT clan for a while. Fallon took to Twitter to share the latest addition to his collection, a simple Bored Ape, dressed in what appears to be a sailor’s outfit. The NFT was purchased for just over US$225,000.

Shawn Yue Man-lok

Hong Kong actor and singer Shawn Yue Man-lok entered the NFT world through a collaboration with Christie’s. The former model had been building his personal collection and finally showcased them in an online auction in September 2021. The collection included highly sought-after NFT pieces from Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cryptopunks and Meebits. On the big day, Yue celebrated his 40th birthday as well as raised funds for the Make-a-Wish Hong Kong foundation.

