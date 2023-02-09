Google Bard vs OpenAI ChatGPT: Which chatbot is better and why?

Looks like there soon might be a battle of the AI chatbots. Recently, Google announced its AI Chatbot Bard, which will be direct competition for Open AI’s ChatGPT. The software is currently in the testing phase and will be available to use for the general public in the coming weeks. It doesn’t look like it’s off to a good start though, after the Google AI chatbot gave the wrong answer in a promotional video, stating that the James Webb Space Telescope was the first to take pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system. This sent the shares of Google parent Alphabet plummeting.

When ChatGPT first became accessible to the public in November 2022, OpenAI’s chatbot took the tech world by storm as it enabled audiences around the world to get creative with prompts that the conversational chatbot responded to. The results ranged from poems and novels to jokes and even scripts for films.

Google Bard vs OpenAI ChatGPT: Which chatbot has the edge?

Is #ChatGPT a threat to #Google? Come and find out with me. Each time, I will show you a question answered by #Google and #ChatGPT. Decide which answer you think is best. Let’s check out the winners at the end of this thread. , — (@henkvaness) January 14, 2023

Google’s Bard will draw information from data and sources already available on the internet. On the other hand, ChatGPT’s data knowledge is limited to 2021. However, as Bard is currently not accessible to the general public, the upper hand is definitely with ChatGPT right now. Only time will tell which chatbot becomes the go-to choice for most people.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI language model developed by OpenAI. It uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like text responses to input prompts. It is trained on a diverse range of internet text, allowing it to generate answers on a wide range of topics in a conversational tone. When given an input prompt, it generates a text response by predicting the next word in the sequence, one word at a time, until it reaches the length limit.

What is Google Bard?

Bard is a conversational AI developed by Google and powered by LaMDA. With its AI chatbot, Google aims to combine the depth of human knowledge with the strength, wit and inventiveness of its massive language models. The latest AI chatbox will use the plethora of data available on the internet to deliver original and accurate answers. As of now, Bard is still currently in the testing phase and will be made available to the general public in coming days, which means we’ll just have to wait to see who emerges victorious in the Google bard vs OpenAI ChatGPT chatbot race.

