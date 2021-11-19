Here’s why Samsung’s Galaxy devices make for the best gifts for everyone this Christmas

What a year 2021 has been, and if you were already looking forward to a new chapter in 2022, we don’t blame you.

If you were looking to start the new year on the right foot — both for yourself and loved ones — you’ve come to the right place.

Samsung’s diverse and integrated ecosystem of products have made seamless connectivity for work and play possible, more so this year with the launch of two revolutionary smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Both foldable phones make for the perfect gift for everyone from tech geeks and budding entrepreneurs to Netflix binge-watchers and photography enthusiasts.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, for example takes productivity to the next level by being a hybrid between a smartphone and a tablet, which when used with a pen, provides endless hours of fun and creative opportunities. If you have a significant other who’s constantly on virtual meetings (or addicted to taking selfies), the phone’s unique foldable body means that he or she will be able to use the camera completely hands-free too.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is just as formidable in both the form and function department. The handy smartphone might fit into small-sized pockets, but its sleek body opens up to reveal a full-sized smartphone. Four stunning colours — Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender — are available here, each as eye-catching as the next to satisfy any fashion-forward friend or loved one.

For that friend who is always late, the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic promises to be a great gift — and hopefully, also a subtle hint. The smartwatch not only tells the time via its bold, customisable interface, but also provides functions such as daily activity and fitness tracking, ECG and blood pressure measurements, sleep analysis, and body composition stats, all via a few taps on its 44mm screen. It’s a real team player too; it’s compatible with all the other Samsung Galaxy devices for seamless use.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 SE pack in at 11- and 12.4-inches respectively, but are lightweight and compact enough to be taken anywhere. Its stunning display — the largest Super AMOLED display yet on a Galaxy tablet — means that you can always expect thrilling gameplay, crisp animation details, and a detailed view of your work at any time of the day. Add to that its next-level processing capability, a highly efficient battery, and intuitive interface, and you’ve gotten yourself a multi-tasking hero. Know of someone who can’t seem to stay organised? This will make the perfect gift to get him back on track, once and for all.

To complete the experience is Galaxy Buds2, a stylish pair of wireless earphones that unleashes well-balanced sound, unmatched comfort, and seamless connectivity to the smartphones, tablet, and watches mentioned above. Whether you’re in a conference call, thick in the middle of a game, sweating it out, or simply relaxing, these earphones promises to be an aural treat at any time of the day.

Image credits: Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Stylist: Lena Kamarudin

Photographer: Jeff Chang