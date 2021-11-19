Looking for the ultimate gift for that special someone? Samsung’s entire Galaxy ecosystem is sleek, stylish, and most importantly, perfect for any urban explorer looking to blend form and function.
In three chic colours — Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver — the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G doubles the fun of owning a smartphone, especially because it opens to reveal a massive screen. Perfect for that gamer, movie geek, or workaholic in your life.
A smartphone that opens up to reveal so much more — just like that introverted best friend of yours. The pocket-friendly powerhouse that is the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will please any sophisticated loved one with its sleek hues and eye-catching design.
The Galaxy Buds2 comes in four colours to match any mood or personality. They might the lightest the brand has ever made, but they’re also packed with active noise cancelling and offer a well-balanced sound — perfect for that discerning audiophile in your life.
We all know of someone who can’t seem to stay organised for long. Make 2022 his or her year by gifting the Galaxy Tab S7+ or Galaxy Tab S7 SE this festive season. Both are incredibly compact tablets that are more than equipped to take on tasks — no matter how big or small — with plenty of finesse.
With its wide range of colours, styles, and capabilities, Samsung’s smart devices promises to make 2022 that much better for your special someone. Find out more at Samsung Singapore’s website here.
Here’s why Samsung’s Galaxy devices make for the best gifts for everyone this Christmas
Presented by Samsung
What a year 2021 has been, and if you were already looking forward to a new chapter in 2022, we don’t blame you.
If you were looking to start the new year on the right foot — both for yourself and loved ones — you’ve come to the right place.
Samsung’s diverse and integrated ecosystem of products have made seamless connectivity for work and play possible, more so this year with the launch of two revolutionary smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.
Both foldable phones make for the perfect gift for everyone from tech geeks and budding entrepreneurs to Netflix binge-watchers and photography enthusiasts.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, for example takes productivity to the next level by being a hybrid between a smartphone and a tablet, which when used with a pen, provides endless hours of fun and creative opportunities. If you have a significant other who’s constantly on virtual meetings (or addicted to taking selfies), the phone’s unique foldable body means that he or she will be able to use the camera completely hands-free too.
The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is just as formidable in both the form and function department. The handy smartphone might fit into small-sized pockets, but its sleek body opens up to reveal a full-sized smartphone. Four stunning colours — Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender — are available here, each as eye-catching as the next to satisfy any fashion-forward friend or loved one.
For that friend who is always late, the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic promises to be a great gift — and hopefully, also a subtle hint. The smartwatch not only tells the time via its bold, customisable interface, but also provides functions such as daily activity and fitness tracking, ECG and blood pressure measurements, sleep analysis, and body composition stats, all via a few taps on its 44mm screen. It’s a real team player too; it’s compatible with all the other Samsung Galaxy devices for seamless use.
The Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 SE pack in at 11- and 12.4-inches respectively, but are lightweight and compact enough to be taken anywhere. Its stunning display — the largest Super AMOLED display yet on a Galaxy tablet — means that you can always expect thrilling gameplay, crisp animation details, and a detailed view of your work at any time of the day. Add to that its next-level processing capability, a highly efficient battery, and intuitive interface, and you’ve gotten yourself a multi-tasking hero. Know of someone who can’t seem to stay organised? This will make the perfect gift to get him back on track, once and for all.
To complete the experience is Galaxy Buds2, a stylish pair of wireless earphones that unleashes well-balanced sound, unmatched comfort, and seamless connectivity to the smartphones, tablet, and watches mentioned above. Whether you’re in a conference call, thick in the middle of a game, sweating it out, or simply relaxing, these earphones promises to be an aural treat at any time of the day.
Image credits: Lifestyle Asia Singapore
