Did Justin Bieber pay too much for his S$1.76 million Bored Ape NFT?

The latest celebrity to own a Bored Ape, one of the top NFT projects around, is none other than Justin Bieber. The Peaches hitmaker bought a Bored Ape NFT worth 500 ETH or US$1.3 million (approx. S$1.76 million) on 29 January 2022.

Here’s what we know

Justin Bieber’s new NFT

The Grammy-award winning singer bought the Bored Ape #3001 and joined celebrities the likes of Serena Williams, Eminem, DJ Khaled, YouTuber Logan Paul, and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, all of whom also own BAYC NFTs.

Bieber’s NFT features a blue background and sees a stubbled, teary-eyed Ape. Another thing to note here is that the Ape is only wearing a basic dark grey-black T-shirt.

Was the NFT worth the price?

According to various reports, the digital artwork is not so rare, implying that Justin Bieber paid way more than the regular market price for an NFT that ranks over 5 percent in rarity. Bitcoin.com also mentioned that the floor price of the NFT that the singer acquired was 104 ETH. Bieber, however, paid 500 ETH.

This is not the singer’s first venture into the digital marketplace. He already owns quite a few NFTs, as well as a few fractions of Dodge NFT.

What is Bieber up to?

Justin Bieber released his last album, Justice, in March 2021 and the album bagged the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart making it the singer’s eighth album to achieve the same spot. At the age of 27, he became the youngest solo musician to get his eight albums on the top spot, breaking a record that was previously held by the legendary Elvis Presley.

