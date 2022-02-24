Manchester City revolutionises the fan experiences with a virtual stadium in the Metaverse

The UK’s Manchester City soccer club has unveiled a global partnership with the Sony group to develop new and unique digital experiences for fans. Their aim is to create a virtual replica of the club’s stadium in a bid to offer spectators new thrills in the Metaverse.

Here’s a project that could revolutionise the way you watch a soccer game. Manchester City and Sony have joined forces to create an alternative digital world where their fan communities can interact and enjoy new experiences. The English club wants to virtually recreate its 55,000-seat Etihad Stadium and offer a totally immersive experience.

The chief marketing officer of the Abu Dhabi-owned club notably touched on possibilities including replicating a game, watching it live and making fans part of the action in a very different way. The virtual nature of the attraction could also potentially make for unlimited capacity.

At this stage, there are still some unanswered questions, such as how viewers would actually access and enjoy the experience or how they could make purchases. Manchester City was recently named the most innovative sports team in the world, and its partnership with Sony could prove revolutionary for fan experiences worldwide.

(Hero and featured image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

This article was published via AFP.