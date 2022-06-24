Array ‘Rolling Stone’ and Bored Ape Yacht Club release second NFT drop
'Rolling Stone' And Bored Ape Yacht Club Release Second NFT Drop
24 Jun 2022

Manas Sen Gupta
Rolling Stone released two new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on 22 June in collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). This is the second time the two have partnered for an NFT drop.

The new releases also feature two physical art prints, which were sold soon after release. The NFTs are available for auction on NFT marketplace OpenSea till 25 June.

More about Rolling Stone x Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs

The NFTs feature a bored ape and a mutant ape

Bored Ape
Image credit: Screenshot/Bored Ape Yacht Club/@BoredApeYC/Twitter

The exclusive pieces in Rolling Stone x Bored Ape Yacht Club collaboration feature BAYC’s bored ape and mutant ape versions of the ape named by the magazine as ‘Curtis.’

In one of them, the ape can be seen lounging on a hammock at the dock of the Bored Ape Clubhouse. Wearing a yacht captain’s hat, the ape is seen  strumming a ukulele as smoke from his cigar takes the shape of a yacht in the clouds.

The second is Rolling Stone’s collaboration with Mutant Ape Yacht Club. In it, the ape can be seen escaping what the magazine describes as “a mutant slime volcano on his motorcycle, outrunning – and outwitting – the barreling plume of lava behind him.”

How to bid for the NFTs?

Mutant Ape
Image credit: Screenshot/Bored Ape Yacht Club/@BoredApeYC/Twitter

The bidding for the two NFTs, both of which are animated, is on. Anyone can place their bid on OpenSea over the next two days in the same way as other NFT bids are placed on the marketplace. Bids for each of the NFTs have to be placed separately.

Payment can be made in ApeCoin through the official Bored Ape Yacht Club merch store.

Winners not only get the NFTs but also receive special collector’s items signed by Yuga Labs founders who created BAYC. The collector’s item also bear the signature of the artists and the CEO of Rolling Stone.

The physical art prints, which were sold out within their limited time-frame, were offered for USD 100 in ApeCoin, excluding shipping costs. Each of the prints measure 8.5 x 11 inches on 290 GSM fine art paper.

Rolling Stone released its first-ever digital cover NFT in 2021 with BAYC. Two apes, including a mutant, were featured on the cover complete with the Rolling Stone logo.

(Main and Featured image credit: Screenshot/Bored Ape Yacht Club/@BoredApeYC/Twitter)

Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
