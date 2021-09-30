Review: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will change how you work and play

Since the launch of the Galaxy Fold series in 2019, Samsung has been in pursuit of one goal: to change our idea of the foldable phone from a novelty to a necessity.

With the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the South Korean tech giant has made its most convincing case yet. Ushering in a new era of smartphones, Samsung’s latest device is unlike anything the world has seen before. The smartphone is boosted with features like an impressive IPX8 water-resistance rating, a heavy-duty Gorilla Glass cover, and, most excitingly, S Pen support. And we’re just barely scratching the surface.

Being a hybrid of a smartphone and a tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G pushes us to reconsider the way we work and play. We got a hands-on look at the device, where we examined how well it excelled across three crucial aspects: productivity, photography and personality. As we’ve found, the smartphone truly lives up to all the hype.

But don’t just take our word for it. Watch the videos below to discover all the possibilities that come with the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Productivity

From taking meeting notes on the fly to being able to hop on a video call pretty much anywhere, here’s how the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (paired with the powerful S Pen) will help you get things done better and faster.

Photography

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is a photographer’s dream. Here, we explore its array of cameras (two “selfie” cameras, plus three 12MP cameras at the rear) and its various shooting modes.

Personality

Samsung’s new smartphone lets you express yourself unlike any other. We show you how every little detail, from your home screen to the device’s edge lighting, can be tailored to your tastes.

All videos were filmed in compliance with prevailing Safe Management Measures. Head to the Samsung Singapore website to find out more.

