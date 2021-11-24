Serena Adsit takes on the Samsung Switch Challenge with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

By now, you would’ve seen our rave reviews for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the latest foldable phone in the South Korean tech giant’s arsenal.

Boasting an array of features like an impressive IPX8 water-resistance rating, a heavy-duty Gorilla Glass cover, and, most excitingly, S Pen support, the new Samsung smartphone is a true game-changer. We got our hands on the device to confirm the fact, but we also wondered: could it win over someone completely new to Samsung smartphones?

That’s why we invited eco-entrepreneur Serena Adsit to take on the Samsung Switch Challenge. Serena is a modern-day go-getter: she runs her own modelling agency, casting agency, and an eco-friendly gift business, all while being a mother. Oh, and she spends her free time volunteering at beach clean-ups.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, with all its multitasking capabilities, seemed just the thing for her. Below, watch her journey as she spends a week with the smartphone, and see if she makes the switch to Samsung for good.

Making the switch

Serena gets acquainted with her new Samsung smartphone.

A week with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5g

See how Serena uses the smartphone for both work and play.

The final verdict

Is the smartphone a keeper? Serena shares her thoughts.