Takashi Murakami and Hublot are launching NFTs together

Inspired by Hublot’s Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami watches, the two NFTs will be available to the public this May 2022.

Takashi Murakami is an artist that needs no introduction; his work has touched every corner of the culture, from his legendary collaborations with Louis Vuitton and Kanye West, to working with J. Balvin and Billie Eilish in recent years.

In 2021, Murakami teamed up with the luxury Swiss watchmakers at Hublot to drop two showstoppers at LVMH Watch Week: the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black and the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow. The two limited-edition pieces feature the artist’s famous Smiling Flower motif and are still highly sought after by collectors. And following the success of last year’s drop, the two are partnering up once more to release these watches as NFTs.

Just announced at Watches and Wonders 2022 in Geneva, Hublot and Murakami will be releasing two static NFTs based on the All Black (limited edition of 216) and the Sapphire Rainbow (limited edition of 108). According to a statement from Hublot, “These NFT digital works are mainly intended for the current owners of these two limited-edition watches, to whom they will be offered under certain conditions explained under (Hublot.com).” Additionally, the watchmaker states that a limited number of the All Black and Sapphire Rainbow NFTs will be available to the public in May 2022.

Courtesy: Hublot

According to Hublot, the watchmaker’s foray into the NFT space has only just begun.

“Our collaboration with Takashi Murakami has led us to digital art, a field of expression in which HUBLOT has become a pioneer on the watchmaking planet. From now on, NFTs will be an integral part of our ‘HUBLOT loves art’ artistic world,” says CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.

Given that 200 of the All Blacks and 100 of the Sapphire Rainbow pieces were produced, that leaves at least 16 and 8 of these Takashi Murakami and Hublot NFTs, respectively, that could be released to the public, if not more. If you didn’t get your hands (wrists?) on their collaboration in the physical world, you’ve potentially got 24 more chances in the digital. Good luck.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.