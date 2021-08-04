If you needed any excuse to up your tech game this month, we’ve got news just for you.
For all those who’ve been getting into esports, SteelSeries has launched a new gaming mouse — heads up, it weighs less than 100 grams — that’s sure to improve your response times when you play. Japanese electronic firm, Sharp, is also venturing past their homeware line to introduce two wireless earbuds for sound purveyors across the board.
Want to know more? Read on for all the tech news you need to know this month.
(Hero and featured image credit: Bang & Olufsen)
Fans of Bang & Olufsen rejoice — the Danish luxury electric firm has announced a stunning new colourway to its sport collection. The Beosound A1 and the Beoplay E8 Sport will now come in Anthracite Oxygen, a fresh shade of blue that contrasts against the sleek black anthracite colour.
There’s always something new and improved in the gaming scene. SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, has just unveiled the Rival 5 gaming mouse, the latest device in their wired mice range. To cater to the instant response touch and feel users need for fast-paced games, the Rival 5 weighs a mere 85 grams, 30 percent lighter than others in the same category. It also utilises a microfibre mesh cable for a lesser drag and a lighter feel.
Apart from that, it’s built with nine programmable buttons, each fully customisable for the player’s most important hotkeys, complete with a five-button quick action side panel layout that features a toggle switch for fast and efficient in-game actions.
We’re not sure about you, but we’ve fallen into the cult that is Maison Kitsune, so we’re particularly excited about this exclusive capsule collaboration with Native Union. Set in a classy forest green colour way, the iPhone 12 and AirPod Pro covers are crafted with smooth silicone for an easy grip while maintaining a slim, form-fitting and lightweight look and feel. The iPhone 12 cover is also compatible with wireless and MagSafe charging, sans additional magnets inside the phone case.
If you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Sharp’s got just the thing for you. They’ve recently introduced two new wireless earbuds, the HP-TW10 and HP-TW30, made for sound purveyors from every walk of life. Besides being sweat resistant for gym sessions, they also come with wireless charging cases and auto pairing with your devices upon setup. As for battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy up to six hours of continuous playtime, or 24 hours of playtime with three additional charges from the charging case. In case you’re wondering what the difference is between both options, the HP-TW30 comes with an active noise cancelling (ANC) function for an immersive sound experience.