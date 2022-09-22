Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond to appear in EA Sports video game ‘FIFA 23’

AFC Richmond, the fictional football team from the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, will be playable on EA Sports video game FIFA 23 starting 30 September, the gaming company has announced. Besides the team, gamers can also pick series protagonist Ted Lasso, essayed by Jason Sudeikis, as a player character.

Ahead of the real-life FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 scheduled for 20 November, this announcement is massive news for the fans of football and the TV show’s character alike.

Here are all the details about AFC Richmond coming to EA Sports’ FIFA 23

About FIFA 23

The team of Greyhounds will be integrated under the ‘Rest of The World’ league in Kick Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. Giving players a true feel of the home turf, AFC Richmond’s iconic stadium, Nelson Road, will also feature in FIFA 23.

Interestingly, coach Ted Lasso will appear in the role in Career Mode. However, players can manage the team on their own in other modes and leagues. Additionally, they can play as Ted and manage other teams of their choice, create their own managers, as well as enter as another real-world licensed manager to sail AFC Richmond through the matches.

That is not all. Players can create a character of their own and enter the pack of Greyhounds and play as part of AFC Richmond.

EA Sports states, “A number of AFC Richmond items including kits, tifos, Manager items, and other content will also be available to unlock across FIFA Ultimate Team™(FUT) and Pro Clubs where applicable.”

Other content from FUT and Pro Clubs will be available for achieving objectives, challenges and rewards. These include items pertaining to Ted Lasso and Coach Beard, as well as AFC Richmond kits.

Plus, other FUT clubs and stadium vanity items, such as badges and flags, are also going to be a part of this. Nelson Road Stadium is included in Pro Clubs, too.

Actors share their thoughts about FIFA 23

EA Sports has, for long, been a forerunner in the football gaming scene. Now, with the introduction of Ted Lasso characters in FIFA 23, it will attract many eager players. The gaming company has collaborated with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to make such an incredible feat possible and narrow the gaps between gaming, entertainment and real-world football.

Sharing his thoughts about the game, Sudeikis said in the EA Sports announcement, “I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them.”

The Emmy Award-winning actor added, “As long-time fans of EA Sports FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

Emmy Award-winner Brett Goldstein, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent, commented, “It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f*** it, totally worth it.”

David Jackson, vice president of Brand for EA Sports FIFA, said, “In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe. We’re thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23.”

Where can you play FIFA 23?

The game will release globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One. Early access for FIFA 23Ultimate Edition begins on 27 September.

Watch the trailer of the game below:

(Hero image credit: Ted Lasso/ IMDb; Feature image credit: EA Sports)