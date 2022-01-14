Huawei’s P50 Pro and P50 Pocket is officially in town: here’s everything you need to know

After the announcement of the Huawei P50 Series in July last year, the Chinese tech giant has finally rolled out the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket from the line to consumers in Singapore.

In case you need a TLDR, the P50 Pro is now Huawei’s regular flagship-grade smartphone, and the P50 Pocket will tap on the Gen-Z it-phone trend (or rather the nostalgia of the ’90s clamshell design) as the foldable alternative to the flagship series.

Richard Yu, Executive Director of Huawei, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group and CEO of Huawei Intelligent Automotive Solution BU, said, “For the Huawei P Series, we have never stopped exploring the possibilities of technological aesthetics and smart photography. This time with the Huawei P50 Pocket, we’ve once again made a breakthrough in technological aesthetics and smartphone form factor. This is what allowed us to offer an improved folding design, as well as better photography and more exciting interaction experiences.”

That being said, not everything about the new phones will be, well, new. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it” is taken quite literally in this instance: the operating system EMUI 12 that has been used on the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 40 Pro and the P40 series will also power the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket.

Here, the most notable features to take note of in the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket.

Significant camera changes

The Huawei P50 Pro’s Dual-Matrix camera design

Leica’s partnership with Huawei is coming to a close, and the tech giant’s collaboration with the legendary photography equipment manufacturer will end with the P50 series. In the P50 Pro, users will find a Dual-Matrix camera design that not only comes with 4K video recording across the full focal range and an all-new AIS Pro image stabilisation solution, but also set an unprecedented record for the brand with its zoom-in function.

Previously, the P40 Pro+ had achieved a 10x true optical zoom and 100x digital zoom with its Penta Camera, but the new P50 Pro will be able to support zoom of up to 200x. We don’t want to know why you’d need to take pictures of something so far away (creep alert!), but still, this is pretty impressive.

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition

As for the P50 Pocket, it’ll pack a 40MP True-Chroma Camera, a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera with a 120-degree wide field of view and a 32MP Ultra Spectrum Camera, complete with rear camera portrait selfie algorithms.

Haute couture meets phone design

The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition’s design is a collaboration with haute couture designer Iris van Herpen.

There’s no right way of saying this, but at first glance, P50 Pocket Premium Edition reminded us of another East Asian company’s flip phone (all right, we’re just going to say it: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip). Differences, however, start when you look a little closer. Rather than a flat surface, the P50 Pocket Premium Edition comes with a 3D micro-sculpture design, a cross-industry collaboration with haute couture designer, Iris van Herpen, that aims to showcase the shadows and textures of the earth.

When unfolded, it packs a 6.9-inch, 21:9 display, and the screens on the clamshell-styled phone will lie completely flat when it’s closed, resolving the hinge-gap issue that many users of a similar phone style had.

New functions and entitlements

With the significance of sun protection catching up with everyone these days, it’s only fair that Chinese tech giant Huawei introduced a brand new Sunscreen detection function in the P50 Pocket.

The function, which is accessible via the Mirror app, aims to help users visualise the spread of sunscreen on their skin and check for uncovered spots to avoid getting sunburnt. You could say it’s completely reasonable to include an upgrade like this, especially given how many Asian societies value lighter skin shades in general, but let’s be fair (pun intended), no one wants wrinkles caused by ultraviolet rays.



The Huawei P50 Pro comes in two elegant finishes: Cocoa Gold and Golden Black.

Users who purchase the Huawei P50 Pro will also be entitled to a two-year warranty and enjoy extra care for their device with a dedicated after-sales service. This includes a year of door-to-door repair pickup and delivery service and a one-time screen replacement within first three months of purchase. Require technical assistance? Just let the hotline know you’re using a P50 Pro and they’ll put you straight to the team, sans the generic jingle and waiting time that everyone dreads.

You’ll also will be entitled to a complimentary Huawei Watch 3 Active Edition (worth S$448, while stocks last) with purchase of the Huawei P50 Pro or the P50 Pocket.

The new Huawei P50 Pro will be available in Singapore from 22 January 2022 in both colourways at a recommended retail price of S$1,548 at all Huawei Authorised Stores, major telco operators M1, Singtel, Starhub, authorised retailers, Lazada and Shopee. The Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition will be available from 12 February 2022, price tbc.

