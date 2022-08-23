Lifestyle Asia
You can now visit Bruce Lee's old home "Crane's Nest" in the metaverse
You can now visit Bruce Lee’s old home “Crane’s Nest” in the metaverse

Charmaine Ng
You can now visit Bruce Lee’s old home “Crane’s Nest” in the metaverse
You can now visit Bruce Lee’s old home “Crane’s Nest” in the metaverse

Take a stroll around the martial arts star Bruce Lee’s home in this metaverse project that transcends space and time.

Looks like Hong King’s beloved panda An An is not the only one getting a resurrection in the metaverse. Hong Kong martial arts superstar Bruce Lee is taking his turn in the virtual world with “Revival of the Memory: Bruce Lee’s Home in Metaverse”, co-hosted by Bruce Lee Club and PRIZM Group.

Why all this now? Well, in case you didn’t know — because I didn’t, and it’s okay — 2022 marks the 49th death anniversary of Lee. So, to honour his legacy in film history and pass on his philosophy to the next generation, Lee’s old demolished home “Crane’s Nest” has been recreated with VR technology.

Bruce Lee in “Enter The Dragon”

With just a click, visitors can waltz right into the martial arts star’s home and experience it as if they were actually there. They can take part in virtual events; recollect memories through NFTs; and check out special collectibles such as Lee’s handwriting of the “Water Philosophy”.

“Revival of the Memory: Bruce Lee’s Home in Metaverse” is currently ongoing and the finished product will be launched globally next year on 20 July, the 50th anniversary of Lee’s passing.

For more info, click here.

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)
