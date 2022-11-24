Lifestyle Asia
Xiaomi and Daniel Arsham collaborate for a limited edition smartphone
24 Nov 2022 04:48 PM

Aayaan Upadhyaya

American artist Daniel Arsham doesn’t really need an introduction. After creating one-of-a-kind, highly sought-after sculptures for the likes of Porsche and Pokemon, he’s now back at it, this time with tech giant Xiaomi for a limited edition smartphone.

What is the vision for the Xiaomi x Daniel Arsham 12T Pro?

daniel arsham xiaomi 12T pro 1

This smartphone will be an example of what Arsham refers to as ‘fictional archeology’ and will feature a dark teal marbled appearance on the surface. The textured finish also gives off the illusion that it is partly eroded, a signature of Arsham’s works.

According to Arsham, “In 20 years, there will be people who have this phone that don’t use it as a phone anymore and it just becomes a sculpture object that is kind of linked to a particular moment in time.” He further added, “That way, its use is carried beyond the functionality of it, it becomes a sculpture.”

What are the Xiaomi x Daniel Arsham 12T Pro’s features?

daniel arsham xiaomi 12T pro 4

The smartphone is also quite power-packed. It will feature a 200-megapixel camera and upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi is also installing this model with a special wallpaper that is going to complement its unique and innovative design.

It’s also important to note that this is going to be a limited-edition model as only 2,000 are going to be produced. So if you have plans of owning this unique gadget, you need to make sure you book it well in advance. Fortunately, pre-sale is going to begin soon.

Release Date: Pre-sale begins on 5 December 2022
Price: €899 (approx. S$1,286)

Main and feature image: Courtesy Daniel Arsham/@Instagram

