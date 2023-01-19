7 ways to refresh your home at Raffles City this Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is a time for celebration and renewal, and what better way to celebrate the start of a new year than by giving your home a fresh new look?
Whether you’re looking to update a single room or give your entire house a makeover, there are plenty of ways to refresh your home with new furniture and furnishings. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the mere thought of re-decorating your home, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.
Adding a couple of throw pillows or a cozy throw blanket to your living room is an easy way to refresh your space, as is investing in a new rug to add a bit of colour and warmth to your room. Another equally effective way of refreshing your home is by adding new accessories, such as candle holders, vases, and artwork. These small touches add tons of personality and character to a space, and they’re a great way to express your personal style.
For those looking to take on a bigger, more permanent project, there’s nothing like new furniture to really spruce up the area. We’re talking a new sofa, dining room table, or even a bedroom set – don’t be afraid to experiment with different textures and finishes to create a look that’s uniquely yours.
Where to get all these items at you ask? Look no further than Raffles City, which will save you all the time with their plethora of options under one roof. P.S. Many of these brands are unique to Raffles City or the first-of-its-kind too.
Refresh your home with these home and furnishing brands at Raffles City this Chinese New Year:
Looking to completely overhaul your home? Kave Home offers a wide range of furniture, decor, and accessories for every room in the house. For the uninitiated, Kave Home is Spanish that’s new to Singapore, and it’s store at Raffles City is also their first store in the country. Here, you can find everything from sofas and dining tables to rugs and lighting, all of which are designed not only with form and function in mind, but also a wide range of styles and price points for every budget
Singapore’s largest online furniture retailer, FortyTwo has dreamed up its first brick-and-mortar store in the form of Qoltured by FortyTwo, located on the third floor of Raffles City Singapore. Here, customers can find a range of large furnishings, interior accessories, and homeware essentials, as well as the brand’s specially curated “modern with an industrial edge” designed products too.
Premium lifestyle brand, Oasis Living is is best known for their use of uniquely designed fabrics in their selection of bed linen, cushion and throws, all which have been crafted with luxurious fabrics and the finest finishing and attention to detail. New arrivals we’re excited about for this Chinese New Year include the Oasis Living Elegance, a tasteful 1200 thread count, 100% Egyptian Cotton bedset that’s fashioned with three different designs for you to dream in luxury.
Sunday Bedding is a homegrown company that specialises in bedding and sleep-related products, and is a brand that we’ve been keeping our eye out for the past couple of years. Here, guests can find a whole range of sheets, comforters, duvet covers, and pillowcases to complement their good night’s rest. To kick off our year to a dreamy start, we’re fitting our room with the romantic Soft Pink range, which includes the brand’s bestselling Bamboo Sateen range.
P.S Did you know that Bamboo Sateen, which is often compared to silk, is not only soft and pliable, but also incredibly comfortable for those who struggle keeping cool every night? Maintenance is a breeze too: simple machine wash or air dry after and dress your bed directly as it’s also wrinkle-free.
Japanese lifestyle brand Uchino has opened in Raffles City with a bang. The company, famed for its high-quality textiles and home goods, is also committed to sustainability and environmentally responsible practices — which means that you can shop for everything you’ll need with a peace of mind. Here, find a wide range of home products including towels, loungewear, bath and body, but what we’re particularly looking out for is the Inishie towel series. Made with 100% cotton, it comes with a kawaii bunny print that’s perfect for the upcoming Year of the Rabbit. Pro tip: Uchino also has an embroidery service, which adds a thoughtful, personalised touch to the towels if you’re planning on buying them as gifts.
Want to make your nights even more comfortable? Switch out your mattress at home for one from Simmons. The leading premium mattress brand is used by world-renowned hoteliers, so it’s little wonder why it’s our choice pick this season. If you’re overwhelmed with the variety of choices available (we understand, each piece is designed with a specific customer preference in mind), don’t fret, just head to their new showroom at Raffles City and you’ll get personalised assistance from their experienced retail consultants.
There’s nothing like a piece of artwork to breathe life into your home and forge deeper connections with those to come into your space. Contemporary art gallery, Ode To Art, is the perfect place to get started on your journey. Here, the gallery plays host to an international spectrum of artists with diverse collections of paintings, sculptures, photography, and installation art, complete with a portfolio of some of the most distinguished names in contemporary art scene.
They’ve recently collaborated with award-winning, Italian artist Annalù, who brings with her a series of dreamy sculptures that take viewers on a imaginative journey by the use of intricately placed, seemingly suspended in time elements of nature.