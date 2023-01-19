7 ways to refresh your home at Raffles City this Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is a time for celebration and renewal, and what better way to celebrate the start of a new year than by giving your home a fresh new look?

Whether you’re looking to update a single room or give your entire house a makeover, there are plenty of ways to refresh your home with new furniture and furnishings. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the mere thought of re-decorating your home, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Adding a couple of throw pillows or a cozy throw blanket to your living room is an easy way to refresh your space, as is investing in a new rug to add a bit of colour and warmth to your room. Another equally effective way of refreshing your home is by adding new accessories, such as candle holders, vases, and artwork. These small touches add tons of personality and character to a space, and they’re a great way to express your personal style.

For those looking to take on a bigger, more permanent project, there’s nothing like new furniture to really spruce up the area. We’re talking a new sofa, dining room table, or even a bedroom set – don’t be afraid to experiment with different textures and finishes to create a look that’s uniquely yours.

Where to get all these items at you ask? Look no further than Raffles City, which will save you all the time with their plethora of options under one roof. P.S. Many of these brands are unique to Raffles City or the first-of-its-kind too.

Refresh your home with these home and furnishing brands at Raffles City this Chinese New Year:

(Hero and featured image credit: Sunday Bedding)