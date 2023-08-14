7 best heat guns for home improvement, art projects and more

If you’re someone who likes to take matters into your own hands when it comes to carpentry or loves DIY crafts, heat guns can be quite handy. These tools are primarily used to dry, shrink, solder, seal, cauterise, bind, shape and attach different materials. With our guide to the best heat gun machines, your toolbox can be finally complete.

What are heat guns and their uses?

A small device that emits high-temperature rays going up to 650 degrees, heat guns are useful for various household projects. This includes defrosting frozen pipes, removing old wallpaper, drying or removing paint, repairing furniture and so on. Heat guns can also be used for cooking purposes, from melting chocolate to roasting coffee beans.

Additionally, they also come in handy in crafts like candle-making, drying resin-based art and embossing.

How to use a heat gun and safety measures to follow

A heat gun machine works in a similar manner to a hair dryer. The pistol-like device draws air with fan blades and puts it through an electronic heating system, which then blows out hot wind through the nozzle. Heat air guns also come with various temperature settings to control the output of the heat flow.

However, take care while using heat guns to avoid hazards like being burned or causing a potential fire. Not keeping the device on when not in use, not obstructing the nozzle, not touching the heated nozzle, and letting the device cool down before storing it away are some ways to safely use heat guns. Also, remember to keep the tool away from flammable materials.

Types of heat guns and how to choose the best one

Get acquainted with the different types of heat guns before taking your pick.

Electric– These use electricity to power up and generate heat. They typically have a cord and must be plugged in to operate.

Gas– A gas heat gun uses liquified petroleum gas to power the heat in the device.

Industrial– These devices are heavy-duty and perfect for complex tasks in different industries like automotive and engineering.

Infrared– Instead of the typical heating system, these use infrared rays to produce high temperatures.

Depending on your requirements, choose from a medium- to heavy-duty heat gun. Compare the features, like heat and airflow settings, power and voltage specifications, size, nozzles, heat stand and durability to pick the most suitable product.

Here are the 7 best heat guns for homes in the market