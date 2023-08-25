Keep it cool with these 7 premium ceiling fans in Singapore

Different elements come together to create a well-designed home. An amalgamation of functional devices and aesthetic decor can bring your happy place to life. One such component that is a bit of both is a fan. Catering to different needs and tastes, our list of the best premium ceiling fans in India can light up your space instantly.

Before you pick out a ceiling fan, it is essential to learn about all the varieties in the market to get on with the perfect home makeover. Here are some features you should look out for to make the best purchase.

Types of ceiling fans

Standard: This regular switch-controlled device comes with typically three to four blades and a classic down-rod extending from the ceiling.

Remote control: Offering more convenience, the fan comes with a remote that allows you to switch it on and off or regulate the speed without having to move an inch. Some of these also have a timer feature.

Energy-efficient: While these use consume less power than regular fans, the speed and airflow are not affected.

Ceiling fans with lights: Useful for smaller spaces, these come with a light kit attached. Some of the illuminating attachments are removable, while others come with LED embeds. The lights can be facing upwards to highlight the ceiling or downwards to illuminate the room.

How to choose the best fan for your space

The appropriate size and height are the first factors to consider to get the best airflow and performance from a ceiling fan in India. Additionally, the design and style of the rotating arrangement should ideally complement the interiors. You can then factor in the blades’ length, pitch, material, and durability. Also, consider picking a high-quality motor with energy-efficient usage to make a sustainable choice.

Select a ceiling fan with switches, pull chains or remote controls. Additionally, search for features like timed settings, reversible blades, and changeable speed settings. Some fans also come with lighting, which is great for smaller spaces. Lastly, consider the noise level and warranty to make the best choice.

Here are the 7 best premium ceiling fans you can buy online