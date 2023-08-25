Lifestyle Asia
Keep it cool with these 7 premium ceiling fans in Singapore
25 Aug 2023 02:44 PM

Dinal Jain
Different elements come together to create a well-designed home. An amalgamation of functional devices and aesthetic decor can bring your happy place to life. One such component that is a bit of both is a fan. Catering to different needs and tastes, our list of the best premium ceiling fans in India can light up your space instantly.

Before you pick out a ceiling fan, it is essential to learn about all the varieties in the market to get on with the perfect home makeover. Here are some features you should look out for to make the best purchase.

Types of ceiling fans

Standard: This regular switch-controlled device comes with typically three to four blades and a classic down-rod extending from the ceiling.

Remote control: Offering more convenience, the fan comes with a remote that allows you to switch it on and off or regulate the speed without having to move an inch. Some of these also have a timer feature.

Energy-efficient: While these use consume less power than regular fans, the speed and airflow are not affected.

Ceiling fans with lights: Useful for smaller spaces, these come with a light kit attached. Some of the illuminating attachments are removable, while others come with LED embeds. The lights can be facing upwards to highlight the ceiling or downwards to illuminate the room.

How to choose the best fan for your space

The appropriate size and height are the first factors to consider to get the best airflow and performance from a ceiling fan in India. Additionally, the design and style of the rotating arrangement should ideally complement the interiors. You can then factor in the blades’ length, pitch, material, and durability. Also, consider picking a high-quality motor with energy-efficient usage to make a sustainable choice.

Select a ceiling fan with switches, pull chains or remote controls. Additionally, search for features like timed settings, reversible blades, and changeable speed settings. Some fans also come with lighting, which is great for smaller spaces. Lastly, consider the noise level and warranty to make the best choice.

Here are the 7 best premium ceiling fans you can buy online

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /7

KDK Ceiling Fan With Remote Control
KDK Ceiling Fan With Remote Control

SGD 185

Known for offering innovative products, Kawakita Denki Kigyosha (KDK) is a dependable Japanese brand to buy fans for your home. This electric three-blade fan can be controlled with a remote control and will be the perfect option to install in your living room and bedroom to get superior air circulation.

It is made with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), which contributes to its long-lasting, abrasion-resistant, and durable design. The fan also comes equipped with safety features like a thermal fuse to prevent overheating or power surges, a safety wire, and a cut-off safety switch.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Buy The KDK Ceiling Fan From Lazada

2 /7

Haiku Black Gen 1 Ceiling Fan
Haiku Black Gen 1 Ceiling Fan

SGD 1140

Get sound sleep with this ceiling fan from Haiku. You can set it up to various soothing settings like woosh mode, sleep mode, and a timer if needed. The fan is designed with an electronically commutated (EC) motor for efficiency.

The fan also comes with an integrated LED light, which can be set to 16 dimmable levels. It consumes around 18.6 W of power and is energy-efficient. You can adjust the fan speed between 60 and 180 revolutions per minute (RPM), which allows for more air delivery and dispersion for better cooling in the summer. The 52-inch blades of the fan are crafted in hybrid resin and make around 35 decibels (dBa) of sound for a soothing experience.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

Buy The Haiku Ceiling Fan From Lazada

3 /7

Fanco Heli Led Ceiling Fan with Remote
Fanco Heli Led Ceiling Fan with Remote

SGD 268

Perfect for your neutral-coloured room, this black Fanco ceiling fan would be a great decor addition. It comes with brushless direct current (BLDC) technology installed that works silently. The six ABS blades of the fan are made of 100% ABS, which adds to its silent operation.

The ceiling fan even features an LED light that you can switch between daytime, warm, and cool white tones. You can set the fan with a remote control to six speeds with a reversible feature. So, you can adjust the speed and style of the 56-inch fan for any weather.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

Buy The Fanco Ceiling Fan From Lazada

4 /7

Acorn Itaglio Ceiling Fan
Acorn Itaglio Ceiling Fan

SGD 349

If you’re looking for a highly energy-saving option, the Acorn ceiling fan is the perfect choice. It is designed with three ABS acrylic blades and a DC motor.

The fan supports up to six speeds and can be controlled with a remote. It produces an airflow of 95 to 215 cubic metres per minute (CMM) and a speed of 120 to 220 RPM. The fan uses 27 W of power and produces only 31 to 48 decibels of sound. The 52-inch ceiling fan comes with features like a timer, natural wind, and forward-reverse functionality. It would be suitable for the living room, dining area, and bedroom.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

Buy The Acorn Ceiling Fan From Lazada

5 /7

Bestar Wind LED Ceiling Fan with Remote
Bestar Wind LED Ceiling Fan with Remote

SGD 208

Bestar offers this stylish ceiling fan to deck up your interiors. The solid-finish fan features a 24 W three-tone LED light under it and a Direct Current (DC) motor. Its five ABS blades are anti-rust for long-lasting use.

You can adjust the energy-saving fan to up to six speed settings with a forward and reverse function as well. It can be controlled with a remote and gives high air delivery and air spread.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

Buy The Bestar Ceiling Fan From Lazada

6 /7

Rubine Fly Led Ceiling Fan with 6 Speed Remote
Rubine Fly Led Ceiling Fan with 6 Speed Remote

SGD 258

Lighten up your room with this Rubine ceiling fan, which comes with a 24 W tri-colour LED fan. This modern choice comes with five heat-resistant ABS blades measuring 52 inches. The fan features a BLDC motor and can be controlled with a remote.

With six speed settings, it comes with a Natural Breeze, ECO mode, and a timer. The fan produces an airflow of 62–213 CMM and works in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

Buy The Rubine Ceiling Fan From Lazada

7 /7

Khind Venus Ceiling Fan
Khind Venus Ceiling Fan

SGD 599

Powered by a DC motor, this Khind ceiling fan is the best energy-saving option. It comes with three double-angled ABS blades for the best speed and durability.

When it comes to cooling, the fan provides six forward speeds and six reverse speeds. You can also set it on a sleep timer for efficient use.

Image: Courtesy Lazada

Buy The Khind Ceiling Fan From Lazada

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Haiku/ Lazada)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Are ceiling fans compatible with remote controls or smart home systems?

Answer: KDK Ceiling Fan With Remote Control, Fanco Heli Led Ceiling Fan with Remote, Acorn Itaglio Ceiling Fan, Bestar Wind LED Ceiling Fan with Remote and Rubine Fly Led Ceiling Fan with 6 Speed Remote are some of the ceiling fans that can be operated with a remote.

Question: Can I install a ceiling fan myself, or do I need a professional?

Answer: As installing a ceiling fan involves complicated wiring and manoeuvres, it is preferable to hire an experienced electrician. Additionally, this prevents risks like electric shock.

Question: What are smart ceiling fans?

Answer: Smart ceiling fans offer several additional features and controls as compared to an usual fan, which can only be operated with a switch. Remote-controlled ceiling fans, fans with timers that switch on and off at a set time, and those that can be controlled via home automation are some examples of smart ceiling fans.

Question: Can a ceiling fan be used in conjunction with air conditioning?

Answer: Ceiling fans produce a pleasant breeze and air conditioners offer cooling and lowers humidity. Using both at the same time is a great way to shoo away summer heat and maintain a comfortable indoor environment.

Question: How much space can a single ceiling fan cover?

Answer: Two of the most common sizes of ceiling fans in India are 600 mm and 1200 mm blade sweep. For a room of around 4.65 square metres, a 600-mm ceiling fan would be suitable. A 1200-mm ceiling fan would be best for a room with an area between 6.97 and 14.85 square metres.

Question: Are ceiling fans with big wings better than the small ones?

Answer: Ceiling fans with larger blades are typically perfect for bigger rooms. This ensures higher airflow and circulation. The smaller ones are suitable for smaller spaces like kitchens or balconies.

Home Décor Home Design ceiling fans premium ceiling fans
Dinal Jain

An interior design graduate, Dinal is a writer by passion and profession. She is an avid traveller and has worked with lifestyle brands and publications like Nykaa Fashion and Little Black Book. When she's not recommending the coolest things to do, she explores offbeat villages, writes poems, and goes stargazing! She is an enthusiast of all things handmade.

   

