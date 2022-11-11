Cake candles are the internet’s latest obsession: where to get and make them

Cake candles? Do you mean the regular candles that go on cakes? Spoiler alert: the answer is no. And yes, that means they are inedible too.
These candles simply resemble cakes with frosting and piped details, and they are the next big thing on the internet after these cute Korean bento cakes (now, those are edible). Why everyone’s obsessed with these dessert-shaped candles might be due to the fact that everyone is jumping on the Hallyu-wave bandwagon
where everything Korean can do no wrong in people’s eyes, but it’s also probably because they just look really aesthetically pleasing on our side tables.
In this list, we cover some local brands in Singapore that carry these cute interior add-ons, with some that allow you to pipe your own “frosting” and designs on your “cakes” at a workshop to bring home. We’ve also included shops abroad that have intentional shipping as well, if you simply can’t get enough of the adorable home accessory.
Where to get and make cake candles in Singapore:
(Hero and featured image credit: @justdonteatclub via Instagram)
These gorgeous candles are from Just Don’t Eat Club, a Thai-based company that specialises in food-shaped cakes and soaps. The name serves as a fair warning: you’ll be very tempted to dig into these dessert-shaped designs. You can find their offerings in Singapore on Sift and Pick.
These handmade candles from Dusk Hour are one of our favourites for their seriously cute designs (the vintage cake with a crown is on trend now!) The founder first explored candle making in Korea, before deciding to set up shop here in Singapore. All of the candles are created with natural eco-friendly soy/beeswax, 100 percent cotton wicks and phthalate-free essential oils. The best part? Dusk Hour is donating part of its profits to charity organisations, so you can still do some good whilst shopping.
(Image credit: @shopduskhour via Instagram)
Besides being able to buy eco-friendly, sustainable, and carbon-neutral soy wax candles, you can also create your own at a workshop here. Fun fact: President Halimah Yacob also tried her hand at making a candle at the Candlescape booth during the Deepavali Istana Open House this year.
(Image credit: @candlescape_sg via Instagram)
All-natural, eco-friendly wax candles can be found here at Miyo Candle. Besides the cake candles, you’ll be able to find other handmade food-inspired designs such as sparkling jelly, bears and macarons too. You can also personalise your own bear cake candles if you don’t find anything to your fancy here. Guests interested in picking up a skill can sign up for the one-day class (40 minutes – two hours depending), or take the plunge and go for the Master Class. The Master Class comprises four sessions (three – four hours), which will cover basic theory, colouring, and recipes for regular and trendy candles. At the end of the course, you’ll even get a certificate, and be able to conduct lessons as an instructor.
(Image credit: @miyocandle via Instagram)
Japanese designer Yui Kobayashi has opened Yui Brooklyn, an experimental candle lab that produces small batch, hand-poured soy and beeswax candles. The personalised cake candles allow you to choose from five scents (scentless, lavender, milk chocolate, strawberry shortcake and vanilla), and you can add up to six alphabet and symbols. The studio is not accepting custom candles for now because of their relocation, but customers can still choose from a whole medley of candles they have in stock. International shipping is available.
(Image credit: Yui Brooklyn)
You won’t be able to get off-the-shelf candles here at Nadra Louise Studio. The locale is known for its DIY handicraft workshops, perfect for groups or as a fun couple activity, and you can make anything from frappe and cake candles to wax ornaments.
(Image credit: @nadralouisestudio via Instagram)