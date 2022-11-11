Cake candles are the internet’s latest obsession: where to get and make them

Cake candles? Do you mean the regular candles that go on cakes? Spoiler alert: the answer is no. And yes, that means they are inedible too.

These candles simply resemble cakes with frosting and piped details, and they are the next big thing on the internet after these cute Korean bento cakes (now, those are edible). Why everyone’s obsessed with these dessert-shaped candles might be due to the fact that everyone is jumping on the Hallyu-wave bandwagon where everything Korean can do no wrong in people’s eyes , but it’s also probably because they just look really aesthetically pleasing on our side tables.

In this list, we cover some local brands in Singapore that carry these cute interior add-ons, with some that allow you to pipe your own “frosting” and designs on your “cakes” at a workshop to bring home. We’ve also included shops abroad that have intentional shipping as well, if you simply can’t get enough of the adorable home accessory.

Read on for the full list.

Where to get and make cake candles in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @justdonteatclub via Instagram)