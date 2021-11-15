Arcc Spaces’ latest co-working space offers form, function, and flexibility in today’s climate

The past two years have seen a seismic shift not only in the way we live, but also work. With hybrid working on the rise, companies are switching to flexible schedules for their employees where they are no longer required to be in the office every day.

Having to adapt to this 360-degree change in working means that you’d have experimented with going to cafes or libraries to work, or even tried to convert your living room into a workspace. If you’ve had little success with either, however, a stylish co-working space like Arcc Spaces might prove to be a good alternative.

Arcc Spaces’ latest location at One Marina Boulevard overlooks the waters at the Marina Bay Area, and stands out for its design-forward interiors. With a focus on fostering creativity and productivity, the spaces here are flexible and laden with Art Deco cues, creating a homely yet professional atmosphere that you’d be hard pressed to find at home, and especially not at your local Starbucks.

Its outpost there is its flagship, and the co-working space sees over 300 workstations to provide tons of options for members to hot desk at, but if you’re an entrepreneur who’s working with a team and prefer privacy, then there are equally chic office spaces that can cater to different team sizes. Prices, of course, vary by headcount and the views they offer.

Under normal (read: non-Covid-19) circumstances, Arcc Spaces offers services like breakfast every morning, although you can still get a mean cup of coffee from the in-house barista at any time of the day. Like many co-working spaces, networking is a big draw here, and events like gatherings in the business lounge that overlooks Singapore’s most famous skyline used to be commonplace pre-pandemic.

Even without these events in place, the well-designed space still has plenty to offer. There are cosy pantry areas nestled throughout the property that make it easy for you to get your caffeine fix at any time of the day. Equally cosy are the hot-desking areas that offer plenty of privacy when you’re in need of some peace and quiet.

The chic aesthetics carries on to the multi-functional areas that make it possible to host meetings and events that cater to anywhere from four to 55 people. Other spaces such as private booths and breakout areas can also be found throughout to make collaboration easy between members.

It’s hard to deny the benefits of the waterfront flagship’s location, not when there’s the rare opportunity of working in a calm and serene setting while being right in the middle of the action. It’s also within walking distance of three MRT lines and is near gyms, banks, restaurants, and most importantly, a good selection of bars for that post-work wind-down.

With flexibility at the top of minds of entrepreneurs and businesses today, there aren’t as many co-working spaces that offer both form and function like Arcc Spaces does. Besides, if you find yourself in another part of the island, you’re always more than welcome to pop by its three other locations for the day.