The best house plant to get, according to your zodiac sign

It can be hard to pick out a house plant for your home. This is why we’ve decided to seek the advice of the stars (kind of).

If you are planning to get a house plant to spruce up your interiors, how about one that will match your zodiac? This can help you find a plant well suited for your personality and one you can take good care of.

Read on to find out the best house plant that will match your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 to April 19) – Succulents

A fire sign, Aries are known for their strength, bravery and pride. They are also low maintenance and you get what you see. Matching these traits, a succulent is a good choice for this zodiac. These cute house plants are easy to take care of and don’t demand constant attention. Water them occasionally, place them in an area with lots of light and you are good to go. Another plus, these are available in different colours too.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) – Fiddle leaf fig

Taurus is ruled by Venus and it is an earth sign. People who fall under this zodiac are known to be hardworking, caring, stubborn and tend to enjoy cosy and luxurious things. They also give their best to any assignment or task they may take up. So, a high-maintenance fiddle leaf fig will be a good fit in a Taurus house. This plant is both chic and luxe and will match its owner’s personality. This one needs its own space as it can grow up to 10 feet indoors.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) – Air plant

Known to mingle easily with people around them, Gemini and an air plant are a match made in botanical heaven. These plants thrive on water and nutrients from the air and don’t require soil to grow in. Just like a Gemini, they are easy to be with and can survive in low light. The best part, you can keep changing their location and place them anywhere in the house.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) – Peace lily

The peace lily is the Cancer sign in the form of a plant. A water sign, Cancers are intuitive, caring, sensitive and dedicated. They are known to have a meltdown or two, but if given a little attention they will be back to normal. A peace lily is a natural air purifier and its beautiful white flowers will accentuate your interiors. If you miss watering it for a day or two, the leaves will start wilting, but some quick TLC and it will bounce back to its sensitive self.

Leo (July 23 to August 22) – Bromeliad

In the realm of zodiacs, Leo is the royal sign. Leos are caring, warm, strong and have a fiery personality. The colourful and very Instagrammable bromeliad will fit well in a Leo home. This tropical house plant flourishes in warm temperatures and doesn’t need much care. Leos like being the centre of attraction and this plant’s bright flowers will definitely be a talk of your house party.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) – Rubber plant

Virgos are very often misunderstood as narcissists because of their need to pay attention to every tiny detail. Perhaps, that’s one of the reasons why a rubber plant — that can be easily mistaken as artificial — will suit a Virgo well. Deep down people under this sign are caring and dependable and will be able to maintain this plant well which requires the right amount of light and water.

Libra (September 23 to October 22) – Monstera

The need for balance and harmony is key for a Libra’s diplomatic nature. They are also known to like sophisticated things and activities in life and enjoy art and culture. So, monstera — a favourite of interior designers — is an obvious choice. The pretty leaves with symmetrical cuts will make the plant look like a piece of art in any corner of the house with moderate light.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 22) – Snake plant

Snake plants can almost survive on their own making them as independent as a Scorpio. This plant is pretty low maintenance and its leaves are straight and pointy that can grow up to 4 feet tall. Scorpios make sure to let their opinion be known and can still have an air of mystery around them.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) – Maranta or Prayer plant

Impulsive and fun-loving, this fire sign is always in search of the next adventure. They will always have an interesting comeback to a question. A Sagittarius can be a good parent to a maranta — a plant that keeps changing positions in its pot during the day. The colours and bold patterns on the leaves make it a perfect decoration piece in a house. This plant thrives in medium to high indirect light.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19) – Jade plant

Resilient and patient, Capricorns are also known for their practical nature. They invest time in their ideas to achieve the desired goals. These traits make them a perfect parent for a Jade plant — it takes time to grow and requires good care. This plant can grow up to 5 feet tall but it takes years to reach that height. Make sure you put these in a wide pot to avoid them from falling over as the top part of the plant can get heavier.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) – Pothos

Easily mistaken as a water sign because of its name, Aquarius is actually an air sign. They are creative, eccentric and don’t like restrictions in way of realising their dreams. These qualities make Pothos a good match for an Aquarius. With leaves that look like a printed green and white design, this plant goes well with the creativity of people under this sign. Pothos also has air-purifying qualities and can survive in any range of indoor light.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20) – Spider plant

Pisces are compassionate, empathetic and selfless. They are the people who will listen to your problems and be there with all the support you need. So, a Pisces needs an indoor plant that is self-sufficient and doesn’t require much attention making a spider plant a perfect choice. These are very low-maintenance and make for a pretty decoration anywhere in the house or office.

(Hero and featured image credit: David Brooke Martin/Unsplash)