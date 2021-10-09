Inside Blackpink Jennie’s home and where to get her key interior pieces from

It’s an indisputable fact that the world is obsessed with Jennie Kim.

The 25-year old singer shot to fame as a member of Blackpink, a four-member girl group that’s been making waves since their debut back in 2016. Dubbed “Human Chanel” by fans, she was also pronounced as the Maison’s house ambassador back in June this year.

Yet, apart from her keen sense of fashion, Jennie has been getting attention for something else: the interior design of her home.



We’re not sure if it’s the pastels that got the attention of Jennie, or because pink makes up half the name of her girl group, but whatever it is, we’re living for these squiggly Gustaf Westman pieces she has at home.

The singer gave fans a mini tour of her abode via her personal YouTube channel this year, and the four-minute introductory video brought viewers along to areas like her bedroom and living space. Now, we’re not sure what you expected from her living space, but the multi-hyphenate is said to be living in the UN Village located in the Hannam neighbourhood, an area where many of the well-heeled in Seoul reside in.

But what’s a glamorous home without an interior to match it with? Jennie’s been spotted with a bunch of iconic pieces, including furnishings from Swedish furniture designer Gustaf Westman, as well as bulbous, round cornered couches from both Roche Bobois and B&B Italia.



The fist step to acing the at-home selfie: Get a mirror. Step two: Pose like Jennie.

If you’re hoping to cop a piece or two from Jennie’s home interior, you’ve found your people. While we couldn’t actually head inside her home (future invites, are of course, more than welcome!) we took to her social pages to suss out all the pieces from her pictures, and where you can get them from.

(Image credit: @jennierubyjane via Instagram)