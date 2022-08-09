Use these Feng Shui home decor tips for a better Year of the Tiger in 2022

According to Chinese astrology, 2022 is the Year of the Water Tiger — a creature that embodies ambition, competitive spirit, impulsiveness and communication. So make headway for a positive year by putting into action some Feng Shui home time and ushering in family harmony and personal growth. But before we get to that, know all about the philosophy of Feng Shui.

National Geographic explains Feng Shui as an “ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects and space in an environment to achieve harmony and balance in a way that will bring peace and prosperity.”

At the centre of Feng Shui is chi, which is the vital life force that resides within every entity. Chi is formed by combining two opposite, yet complementary, forces called yin and yang, where yin is the feminine energy and yang is masculine.

You can bring a positive chi by making simple changes to your surroundings and balancing the five Feng Shui elements — wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Each of these elements represents certain positive traits. Wood is a symbol of creativity and growth; fire is an emblem for leadership and boldness; earth stands for strength and stability; metal signifies focus and order; water embodies emotion and inspiration.

Therefore, it goes beyond the idea of decorating your home. You can use Feng Shui principles to enhance the flow of positive energy inside your house. Additionally, consult a Bagua map for the right creative solutions and ensure positive life energy radiates all across your home.

Read on for more Feng Shui’s home decor and arrangement tips

Eliminate bad fortune

Now that you have decided to add more positivity to your house, it is important to avoid things that might lead to bad fortune.

If you want to restrict bad fortune or eliminate all negative energy via Feng Shui decorating, it is important to steer clear of any kind of mess. Scan all corners of your home and declutter spaces. Get rid of dead plants and damaged items.

Dusty windows are a big no. Clean the windows and allow sunshine and positive energy to flow into your home. Anything that hinders movement in your home needs to be placed differently.

Water leaks — from taps or roofs — are considered unlucky. Exposed nails on your walls, slanted walls and exposed beams on the roof are considered unlucky too.

Avoid keeping either your stove or bed directly under a window. If your front and back door is aligned, there is a staircase right in front of your entrance, or your door is situated after a lengthy hallway — consider making a few changes to the interiors of your home.

Usher in good fortune

There are some aspects of your house can’t be changed. What’s the solution then? You can always make some additions to your home that will help bring in good luck. Here are some tips you can follow.

Incorporate bright colours and objects, especially mirrors and crystals, and allow lots of natural light. You can also use hues that symbolise the five elements of Feng Shui — earth tones, whites, blues and reds. Make your home a sensory haven by including the pleasant sounds generated by wind chimes and bells.

It is important to incorporate at least one earth element. Introducing living organisms like plants, fish and other pets is the best way. By adding plants, you will also include the wood element in your decor – which symbolises creativity and growth.

Adorn your home with gorgeous statues, sculptures, pictures, rugs, and flags that reflect Feng Shui design. You can also choose a pleasant fragrance for your space.

If you have a large living room, utilise it by installing a small water fountain. This will add the water element to your home, which denotes emotion and inspiration.

However, the most important thing to keep in mind is that the best form of Feng Shui energy is generated when you decorate your personal space with decorative items that echo your personality and style.

Pay special attention to these areas

According to Feng Shui philosophy, the main entrance of a home is one of the most crucial areas. Not only should this area be free from restrictions and dirt, but should also emanate positive energy.

Anything that blocks your view of the house as you enter should be removed, as it obstructs the energy flow of chi. For example, if a desk or sofa hinders your view, consider shifting it somewhere else and allow space for good energy to enter. If the object is immovable, try to reduce its impact with the help of fabric hangings and plants.

Pictures of water bodies in the house can be a way of honouring the water element, which is an important aspect of the Year of the Water Tiger 2022.

Place furniture in a commanding position

The governing principles of good Feng Shui interior design require the major furniture to be placed in a commanding position in the rooms, making you in charge of your own space.

This is essential in the case of big items such as a sofa, bed, desk, dining table and stove. Place the furniture in such a way that you can see the front door without being directly in line with it. For instance, while doing up your living room, place the sofa against a wall facing the front door indirectly. In case you are unable to shift things, try adding reflective surfaces like a mirror, which will allow you to see the door.

If you are redoing your kitchen, place your stove such that you can see the door and get a clear view of the entire room.

For bedrooms, too, avoid positioning the bed directly in line with the door. Use strong headstands and place side tables on either side of the bed for stability. You can also add curvaceous light shades and avoid sharp corners while planning your bedroom.

This subconsciously puts you at the focal point in the space. It also brings you in harmony with your surroundings, as you can see what is approaching you.

Redo your kitchen to balance Feng Shui elements

According to Feng Shui rules, you must pay special attention to the kitchen, as it is one of the crucial spaces in the house. The kitchen represents harmony, health, nutrition and prosperity. It is also a place where all the five elements meet.

Avoid placing the sink and stove next to each other as it can create a conflict between the two elements — water and fire. This can translate into arguments between couples and an accumulation of negative energy. Similarly, avoid using too much of reds and blacks in the kitchen space as it can lead to conflicts as well. Also, avoid placing mirrors in the kitchen as they can reflect negative energy and also cause distraction.

As per Feng Shui design, if your cabinets don’t touch the ceiling, fill the gaps with plants and allow the free flow of natural light. Ensure all gadgets are working well and keep all the mess at bay.

Design your bathroom to enhance positivity

Feng Shui principles say that bathrooms can be a great place to gather positive energy as tubs and sinks help drain out all the dirt and negative energy. However, it can also symbolise losing wealth. But not to worry, some easy Feng Shui tips can fix this.

Keep your toilet seats and sinks clean and unclog your drains regularly. This helps in reducing negativity and gives a fresh feel to the bathroom. Remember to keep its door always shut to prevent negativity from entering the house and positive energy to escape. Additionally, it restricts the view of the lavatory on entering the room.

Avoid placing your bathrooms and storerooms in the middle of the house as they can block the flow of chi.

