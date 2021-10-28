This luxury penthouse is a masterclass in neutral-coloured interior design

Everyone talks about how colour can jazz up a space, but the fact remains that neutral-coloured interior design still is one of the best ways of keeping a living space chic, effortlessly sophisticated, and infinitely cosier.

Not convinced? Just ask Miriam Fanning of MIM Design, who decorated this luxurious penthouse at Munro House with a plethora of neutrals that span from greys and ivories to light brown and black.

The premium residential project — located on the most elevated point of Sydney’s Elizabeth Bay at 11-13 Greenknowe Avenue sits atop 29 other one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences spread across the six-storey building, also Art Deco-inspired in keeping with the photogenic neighbourhood’s aesthetics. Outside, its curvaceous tonal brick facade and use of natural materials help it stand out for all the right reasons, but more importantly is a precursor to what one can expect within.

Spanning most of the sixth level, the three-bedroom penthouse is understated and elegant, with plenty of bespoke touches throughout to lend it a homely but luxurious feel. The interior of the living room features soft undulating curves that gently meet at the fireplace, its plush, ivory-hued couch juxtaposed by a robust, angled brown marble coffee table and a lighter-coloured marble mantle.

The airiness of the space is complimented by a central open-plan kitchen with an expansive island, as well as more marble for the bench tops and splashback, which gives the area plenty of character whilst tying it in with the rest of the interiors, thanks to its unique veining.

The bathrooms continue this design ethos with natural stone floor and walls throughout, and lead to the bedrooms which make used of polished plaster and timber veneer walls, as well as timber flooring for a homely and relaxing feel. The sanctuary also features a darker bar area that’s accented by, of course, more marble — the perfect setting for a quiet nightcap with friends and family.

The property by Top Spring Australia will commence building later in November and is priced at approximately S$8.6 million. If you have a smaller wallet, however, and needed design inspiration for creating your own neutral-coloured home tastefully, put Munro House on your moodboard.