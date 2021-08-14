When it comes to decorating or redecorating, sometimes you need less rather than more.

The shelf styling trend, for example, involves displaying fewer objects but arranging them in a more aesthetically pleasing way. It cuts down on colours, but makes careful, considered choices about the chromatic palette. In short, it’s a more minimalist approach that can bring an air of calm and serenity to home interiors.

The first thing to bear in mind is that it’s almost impossible to make a mistake in the shelf styling process, according to Gillian Segal, a Vancouver-based interior designer, who has been featured in Vogue magazine. However, a few tips can help you in the process.

Create space

It seems obvious, but the first thing to do is to remove the entire contents of your shelves. Give away or throw out anything you don’t want anymore, while thanking those items for their good and loyal service, according to Marie Kondo’s advice. Second, while we tend to fill up every inch of space, shelves look much more stylish when objects have room to breathe. It’s also a good idea to start with white and then expand your colour palette accordingly.

Create balance

Start shelf styling by balancing out the items on your shelves. Place your heavy or bulky items towards the bottom, like large books or baskets. Then, when it comes to other decorative items, the choice is yours. Frames for family photos are a clever starting point, around which you can lay out the rest. Indoor house plants and flowers are also great decorative choices. They add life and freshness to inanimate objects.

Create order

Are you a fan of books, comics or vinyl? Gather them in one place and arrange them by size or colour. Another great option is to store them in decorative boxes that will add elegance and texture to your living room. If you have a collection of items (perfume, collectable books, pottery), put them together in odd numbers — 3, 5, 7 or more. Three is a great number, but it depends on how many items you have. Repeating decorative elements or arrangements helps create a flow. Just remember to vary their position on the shelves, so that they aren’t lined up directly under each other. Instead, let the eye zigzag across the shelves.

Play with shapes and sizes

Finally, bring variety to your shelves by playing with size and shape. Think, for example, of using framed art prints, original photo prints or, for a more budget-friendly option, try stylish posters or postcards with a sleek, minimalist look. But how can you check the results of your hard work? According to Gillian Segal, you need to step back and not hesitate to change things around. Sometimes, the idea you have in your head doesn’t look as good as you think in real life. Time to get started!

This article was published via AFP.