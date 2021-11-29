The Great Room’s latest outpost at Afro-Asia is an urban oasis in the CBD

Singapore has no lack of co-working spaces, but one name that has consistently stood out amongst the many is The Great Room.

And if its four outposts at One George Street, Centennial Tower, Ngee Ann City, and Raffles Arcade weren’t enough to satisfy the nomadic workaholic in you, then you’ll be pleased to learn that there’s a fifth in an equally central and sought-after location: the Afro-Asia building.

Now a landmark in the CBD, the 19-storey Grade A office building on the corner of Robinson Road and McCallum Street sees amenities like a lush Sky Garden, bicycle racks, and fully-sheltered bridges to nearby MRT stations. This idea of nature and accessibility carries on within the massive 37,000 sq ft space across three levels, where 50 dedicated offices, up to 16 on-demand hot offices, and 41 hot desks are available.

There will also be a number of conferencing and meeting areas throughout the space for all your collaborative needs, all of which — in true The Great Room style — boast chic Art Deco influences throughout. Here, award-winning Hong Kong and London-based designer Joyce Wang, was put to the challenge of marrying the bustling energy of the CBD with an environment that was nurturing and encouraged creativity. The result is a versatile urban oasis that can be invigorating or relaxing, depending on where you go.

The Drawing Room, for example, sees a bar that’s perfect for discussions or meet-ups after-hours, while the Conservatory brings the outdoors in with expansive windows plenty of booth seating and natural daylight.

For the all-important meetings, the Stateroom is fully equipped and can accommodate up to 14 people, making discussions and collaboration a cinch. The Library is a comfortable place to be if you’re catching up with clients or simply want to take a quick call, while the Podcast Room is decked out with all the essential gear for creating engaging audio content.

When you’re looking to get away from the bustle of it all, head to one of the many Phone Booths or the Wellness Room, the latter of which offers restorative programmes to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul.

Members here also have access to a comprehensive calendar of networking events, where they’ll meet individuals across diverse sectors, from fintech to hospitality.

