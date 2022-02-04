There’s just something so wonderfully idyllic about a fresh bouquet of flowers. Whether they’re nestled snugly in a vase, or wrapped in burlap for that rustic aesthetic, gifting the gift of flowers will always bring a smile to your recipient.
Sure, you might be able to get nice flowers from the unmanned florist at your gourmet market. But the cashier won’t be able to guarantee their freshness, nor would they have the expertise to put it all together in a neat little bunch. That’s why you need to go pro. The best florists and flower delivery services in Singapore can tailor your blooms for any occasion — anniversaries, Valentine’s, or for a “sprucing-up-my-abode” day.
8 artisanal florists and flower delivery services in Singapore that deliver bloom boxes and bouquets to your doorstep:
Sometimes, all you want is to be spoilt for choice, and for that, there’s The Little Flower Hut. The floristry company offers over 1000 flowers and gift hampers to choose from, ranging from hand bouquets to table centre pieces and even flower stands.
The best part? Delivery is extremely flexible. Order before 5pm for free same day delivery or choose the Super Express flower service where your blooms will be delivered within one hour. Little Flower Hut can also deliver 24 hours, seven days a week.
All this means: If you’ve forgotten a birthday or special occasion, there’s really no reason to sweat.
With Paris being the most romantic city in the world, who better to consult you about flowers than someone French? Enter Aude Giraud, a French-Indonesian floral specialist who works out of her home studio in Tiong Bahru and who counts Chanel, Bulgari, and Montblanc as some of her clients. Her online store offers a range of chic bouquets and where no two arrangements ever being the same.
Choosing a floral arrangement can sometimes be overwhelming. So the founders at The Bloom Box have a workaround: Every day, they offer only a single floral arrangement for delivery in a handy, portable bloom box.
The bloom boxes come in two sizes, a regular at $35 and a plus at $60. At the moment, there are Valentine’s Day blooms that are available for pre-order.
If you’re tired of the same roses in just about every shade of the rainbow, then you should pay a visit to The Bloom Room. The small family-owned boutique was started in 2011 and since 2013 established their home base in the heritage precinct of Joo Chiat. Their signature bouquet, “Fresh from the Flower Fields,” is a handpicked curation of the best seasonal stalks, and can range anywhere from a petite S$75 bouquet to S$500 for “the absolute wow”.
Surely you’ve seen those beautiful boxes of flowers somewhere on your Instagram feed. You can, by way of The Floral Atelier, treat yourself or your partner to one of their signature bloom boxes that will add a touch of sophistication to any room. Starting at S$155, there are 34 floral options you can choose from, with a majority of the flowers coming freshly imported from the Netherlands, Colombia, and Ecuador.
The Floral Atelier is part of The Atelier & Co founded by Lelian Chew, which also counts The Wedding Atelier under its portfolio of creative agencies.
At the turn of the millennium, Sarah Lim decided to leave her cushy job as an advertising executive and dive head first into the floral industry. 19 years on, things have only gotten better for her as the brains behind Poppy Flora Studio. All her floral bouquets are handcrafted by her and her team, and they’re always blossoming bountiful blooms.
If you like what you see and smell, get the Daily Flowers bouquet: think of it as an omakase of the freshest blooms in the size you prefer.
Floral Magic’s designs are effortlessly classy and elegant. With a focus on “colour, form, and textural harmony, with the beauty and natural imperfections of flowers,” they’ve been creating stunning floral arrangements and bouquets for 21 years for both everyday appreciation and special days.
This Valentine’s Day, fresh and preserved bouquets are available from 12 to 14 Feb, with pick up and delivery options available.
A quick browse through The Flower Library’s website and you won’t find any prices or quotations — just portfolio images of their previous work as you’ll have to write in to enquire for prices of their customised, omakase bouquets. Here, they specialise in creating pieces inspired by the textures and elements from nature using the freshest seasonal flowers, foliage, fruits and branches they can find each day. For significant occasions like Valentine’s Day, the atelier recommends a budget of at least S$150. Founder Rachel Xu also has poufs up for grabs on occasion, so be sure keep an eye out on their Instagram.