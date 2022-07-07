10 new shows to stream this July on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Go, and more

Your month of entertainment is truly sorted with these new shows this July.

The new month is here and despite the summer movie season in full swing, you just need to check out the major streaming platforms for your entertainment needs.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO GO and Disney+ have no shortage of new shows to entertain throughout this month. From big premieres to epic finales, here are the 10 new shows that you will want to stream in July 2022.

New shows to stream in July 2022:

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

Premieres: 1 July

Platform: Netflix

The wait is over. The super-sized, epic conclusion of Stranger Things 4 is set to kick off an entertaining month of shows. Episodes 408 and 409 will stream on 1 July 2022 exclusively on Netflix. Witness the end of the series as our scattered friends face a frightening future. But is it truly the beginning of the end for the gang from Hawkins?

The Princess

Premieres: 1 July

Platform: Disney+

Joey King, Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko lead this action-packed fairy tale adventure. When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

The Terminal List

Premieres: 1 July

Platform: Amazon Prime

Chris Pratt leads this American action thriller based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. The series revolves around a former Navy SEAL officer who discovers a shocking government conspiracy after investigating why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Black Bird

Premieres: 8 July

Platform: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV’s prison-based drama series stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ray Liotta in one of his final performances. When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.

The Rehearsal

Premieres: 16 July

Platform: HBO GO

Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder stars in this new six-episode HBO Original comedy series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.

Resident Evil

Premieres: 14 July

Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s reworking of the beloved horror video game franchise, Resident Evil should be an interesting watch. Set to stream in July 2022, this new live-action series takes place years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse. Follow Jade Wesker as he vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

Persuasion

Premieres: 15 July

Platform: Netflix

Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love? The period drama stars Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.

The Gray Man

Premieres: 22 July

Platform: Netflix

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans battle each other in this gritty espionage thriller. When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he’s hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.

Santa Evita

Premieres: 27 July

Platform: Disney+

Santa Evita follows the intriguing tale of Eva Peron’s embalmed body, which remained unburied for three years awaiting the construction of a monument that was never completed. The seven-episode fictional series is based on the best-selling book of the same name written by Argentinian author Tomás Eloy Martínez.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Premieres: 28 July

Platform: HBO GO

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a group of disparate teen girls – a brand-new set of Little Liars – find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant who is hellbent on punishing them for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago.

(Main and featured image: Netflix)