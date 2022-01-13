2022 SAG nominations: ‘Squid Game’ creates history, ‘House of Gucci’ amongst top nominees

Nominees for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022, or the 28th SAG Awards, were announced on 12 January 2022. Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson announced the names via an Instagram Live presentation on SAG Awards’ official handle.
The biggest overall scorers were in the television segment of the awards, with Succession and Ted Lasso picking up five nods each. South Korean drama Squid Game also made history by becoming the first non-English language and the first Korean series to score a nomination at the SAG Awards.
Amongst the films, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog led the pack with three nominations each.
The winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on 2 February 2022.
A look at the SAG awards 2022 nominations
Major nods for House of Gucci and Power of the Dog
House of Gucci, which is about a real-life murder that shook the iconic fashion family, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture along with Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Jared Leto, who played Paolo Gucci in the film.
The highlight for the film was Lady Gaga’s nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The Grammy award winner has received critical praise for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, the central figure in the sordid saga that hit the family.
Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up and King Richard with House of Gucci were the five nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
As for Campion’s dark western Power of the Dog, the film was nominated for individual acting honours. Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, respectively.
Power of the Dog was one of the two big winners among films at the recently concluded Golden Globes. Campion won the award for Best Director of a Motion Picture, Smit-McPhee won the Best Supporting Actor award, and the film itself was awarded Best Motion Picture — Drama.
In what is being termed a surprise snub, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which was the other big winner at the Golden Globes with three awards, received just one nomination — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Ariana DeBose.
Succession challenges Squid Game in Drama
Boardroom drama Succession and acclaimed sports comedy Ted Lasso were nominated for the Best Ensemble in their respective categories — Drama and Comedy.
Actors of both series also won individual nominations. Succession has three nominations in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, while Ted Lasso has two in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Sarah Snook from Succession and Juno Temple from Ted Lasso received nominations in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively.
But Succession’s biggest challenge comes from Squid Game, the other notable major nominee in the television categories.
Besides Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the show is also nominated in Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series category.
Lead actor Lee Jung-jae was nominated for best actor in the drama series, competing with the three Succession actors and Billy Crudup who has been nominated for The Morning Show.
Among the best female actors in drama, HoYeon Jung was nominated for Squid Game. She is up against Snook, Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show.
Mare of Easttown was nominated in Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series along with Squid Game, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Cobra Kai.
Its key actors — Kate Winslet, Jean Smart and Evan Peters — all received acting nods.
2022 SAG nominations in film
Motion Picture Cast
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
2022 SAG nominations in television
Drama Series Ensemble
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Comedy Series Ensemble
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
(Main and Featured images: MGM)