‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ to release in 2024

Here’s a treat for all the fans of director Bong Joon-ho who put South Korea on the map with the 2019 film, Parasite. His next movie, Mickey 17, has been creating a lot of buzz since it was announced, and now, the news of its release date being 29 March 2024 has been revealed by its makers.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Pictures recently released the teaser of the sci-fi film, giving us a sneak peek into what to expect from the movie. Although not much is revealed, we know that it is a Robert Pattinson starrer.

Here are all the details about Mickey 17

The cast and crew

Apart from Pattinson, the star cast includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Intense and thrilling, the film is also written by Bong.

He is co-producing it under his banner Offscreen. Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, along with Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures, are the other producers associated with the project.

Besides Parasite, Bong is also known for films like Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000), The Host (2006), Snowpiercer (2013) and Okja (2017).

The plot

The movie is based on the book of the same name authored by Edward Ashton. The book was released in 2022 and is based on an expedition taken to colonise the ice world of Niflheim.

In the film, a man named Mickey 17 (Pattinson) plays a pivotal role and the plot centres around him and his mission. He plays with death and danger at every step and is considered dead in one instance.

However, Mickey 17 returns to the mission’s base only to find that a clone, Mickey 18, has already replaced him. And, the latter has most of Mickey 17’s memories preserved.

From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17 pic.twitter.com/bhPnD9IIFS — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 5, 2022

(Main and featured image credit: IMDb)