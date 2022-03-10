F1 legend Lewis Hamilton to get his own documentary on Apple TV+

A new feature documentary on the life and career of seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton is with Apple TV+, as announced by the streaming service on 10 March.

In a statement, Apple TV+ said that the documentary will focus on Hamilton and his team both on and off the track. It will also feature an all-star cast of guest interviews.

British F1 racer Lewis Hamilton is widely hailed as one of the greatest racers of all time. His seven world championships are tied to one of the most popular F1 racers, Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton has had an inspiring life. Rising from a working-class family, he made his name in a sport where both success and failure are rapid. He has been very active in his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. As such, his victories are special to millions around the world who regularly fight against racism in all spheres of life.

As such, Hamilton’s life is professionally, socially and culturally significant for the world.

Apple TV+ said that Hamilton “embraced what made him different and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations.”

Who’s behind Apple TV+ Lewis Hamilton’s documentary

Directed by Matt Kay, the documentary will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community.

The executive producers include Richard Plepler, through his Eden Productions and Scott Budnick.

What else is on Apple TV+?

The untitled documentary is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s non-fiction programmes, which include They Call Me Magic — a series on the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson. They Call Me Magic will premiere on 22 April on Apple TV+.

A documentary on iconic Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier, with Oprah Winfrey as the executive producer, will also be aired on Apple TV+.

The streaming service is increasingly coming up with notable shows and films. At the upcoming Academy Awards, Apple has six nods including Best Picture for CODA and Best Actor for Denzel Washington for the film The Tragedy of Macbeth.

(Main image: Lewis Hamilton/@LewisHamilton/Twitter; Featured image: Ike Edeani/Apple TV+)