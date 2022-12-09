Get into the holiday spirit by tuning in to these Hallmark movies on Netflix

Comforting and predictable with a generous dollop of mush, Hallmark movies have for so long been holiday staples. After all, what better way to unwind than by plopping on a cosy couch and lazing your way through these cheesy, romantic comedies during the long weekends.

But how have they remained so popular over the years? According to Forbes, the success of these hallmark movies depend on their surprisingly low production costs but high returns, so much so that streaming giants like Netflix are also making films inspired by those on the Hallmark channel. It has been observed that despite the pandemic affecting the movie business adversely, the makers still managed to put out a new slate of Hallmark films for both 2020 and 2021. This proves that these romantic dramas with saccharine sweet plots – set in La-La Land too, no less – are still relevant and popular. And they always will be.

Why does the allure of Hallmark movies never fade?

It is interesting to note that the masses go back to watching these feel-good Hallmark-style movies every year around the holidays despite their candy floss premise with a corny dose of predictability. Romantic movies like A California Christmas (2020), A Christmas Prince (2017) and Cinderella Story (2019) are loved for the music, beautiful sets and awe-inspiring romantic moments that make up for a great viewing experience with a partner, family or even alone.

Like how it feels to spend time with family irrespective of differences, every year during the festivities, these movies offer similar comfort and a feeling of homecoming and belongingness too.

Here are some of the best Netflix original Hallmark movies to catch on Christmas

