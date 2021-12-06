What’s Streaming In December 2021 On Netflix, Disney+ And HBO GO

Another month and we have another impressive slate of content from the major streaming platforms.

The run-up to the end of the year will certainly be more exciting judging by these impressive shows that will be streaming in December. If we were to sum up a theme for the month, it would be the return of familiar faces.

For starters, we welcome the return of everyone’s favourite bounty hunter in The Book of Boba Fett. The OG gang from Sex and the City also make a comeback in the new spinoff series, And Just Like That…Fans of fantasy series, The Witcher will be stoked to see the return as Geralt of Rivia in season two of the series.

That said, there are also some new and exciting shows streaming in December that should be on your radar. Leonardo DiCaprio leads an ensemble cast in the planet killing dark comedy, Don’t Look Up. There’s also a mix bag of original dramas, and holiday specials that should help set the mood for Christmas aftravelt home.

Check out these 10 shows streaming in December 2021 below on major platforms:

La Casa de Papel: Part 5 Vol 2

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled Professor. As he races to get the gold, he also has to get his team out of the bank. In the last episode of Volume 1, Tokyo is dead, and the enemy still lurks in the Bank of Spain. Facing their darkest hour and greatest challenge yet, the gang hatch a bold plan to get the gold out without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 3 December

Landscapers

Inspired by real events, this new HBO Original limited series tells a unique love story set against the unlikely backdrop of murder. Follow the blossoming relationship between a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation following the discovery of two dead bodies in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Starring Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Colman and David Thewlis.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 8 December

And Just Like That…

In this MAX original, fans of Sex and the City get to see Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte embark on the next phase of their lives. Now in their 50s, life and friendship remain just as complicated for these glamorous and seasoned New Yorkers. Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis from the original series, with Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 9 December

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The computer-animated science fiction comedy film takes place in the future where the latest creation: B-bot was created to help make friends and connect to the internet. The film features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, and Olivia Colman.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 15 December

My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood celebrates the joy and hopefulness of the season, performing beloved traditional favourites as well as new original material from her first-ever full-length Christmas album. Featuring guests such as John Legend, with a live orchestra and choir conducted by Underwood’s long-time friend, Emmy Award winning musical director Rickey Minor, viewers will also get to witness the recording of “Little Drummer Boy” with her son Isaiah.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 16 December

The Witcher: Season 2

The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season. Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 17 December

Snowdrop – Star Original

Set in South Korea in 1987 – a crucial history year in the country’s past that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections. Snowdrop recounts a romance story of two college students, played by Kim Jisoo and Jung Hae-in, during a stormy time.

Platform: Disney+

Date: TBC

BLACKPINK: The Movie

Directed by Oh Yoon-dong and Jung Su-yee, the South Korean documentary film follows the four members of Blackpink – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa through their performances and the ‘In Your Area World Tour’. The movie highlights their time together since debut, with messages for their fans, exclusive interviews, and concert footage.

Platform: Disney+

Date: TBC

Don’t Look Up

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 24 December

The Book of Boba Fett

Streaming this December is another Star Wars series. The Book of Boba Fett is a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian. Both Temuera Morrison (Bounty Hunter) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) reprise their roles from The Mandalorian. The show depicts the attempt of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they try to make a name for themselves in the galaxy’s underworld that was once controlled by Jabba the Hutt.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 29 December

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.