Disney+ reveals premiere date for mini-series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

If you’re a Star Wars fan, get ready, because The Force will soon be back with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Disney+ has finally announced the release date of the long-awaited mini-series about the legendary Jedi, and it’s a special one with meaning that fans of the saga will pick up on.

Here’s what we know about Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi

There’s something new taking shape in the world of Star Wars. After the The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett series, it’s Obi-Wan Kenobi who will be honoured on Disney+ with his own spin-off.

The streaming platform has finally revealed the premiere date of one of the most anticipated series of 2022. On 25 May, you’ll be able to discover the mini-series titled Obi-Wan Kenobi. This is an important date for fans of the saga too, since it will mark the 45th anniversary of the release of the very first movie, Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope, which came out in the United States on 25 May 1977.

Cast and characters

The spin-off will take place ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, released in 2005.

Actor Ewan McGregor will pick up his lightsaber again to play the legendary jedi, exiled on the planet Tatooine after his fight against Anakin Skywalker and the fall of the Galactic Republic.

Hayden Christensen will also be back as the fear-inspiring Darth Vader. The Jedi and the former Padawan should once again face off to fans’ delight.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FDBc6SfK7l — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 9, 2022

As for the rest of the cast, Australian actor Joel Edgerton will also return as Owen Lars, the half-brother of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. The latter had already played this role in the film Star Wars, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith 17 years ago on the big screen. Actor Rupert Friend, seen in the series Homeland, will play the Grand Inquisitor.

This story was published via AFP.