Harrison Ford joins Captain America as Thunderbolt Ross in MCU

He may be hanging the fedora and whip as Indiana Jones but Harrison Ford shows no signs of stopping as he joins the MCU as Thunderbolt Ross

The rumour mill has been spinning for quite some time now regarding the legendary actor hopping onto the Marvel train, but Deadline has reported that it’s finally official: Han Solo himself is going to be the MCU’s new General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Harrison Ford joins the MCU as Thunderbolt Ross in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

The character Thunderbolt Ross first appeared in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk (you’re forgiven if you forgot this movie existed or that it’s actually part of the MCU) played by William Hurt and has appeared in other films like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. However, Hurt tragically passed away this March, which left fans wondering whether Marvel would go the route they did with T’Challa and not recast after Boseman’s passing or find a new actor to fill in the role since the stern general still had a part to play in the MCU.

A film called Thunderbolts, which revolves around a group of MCU’s antiheroes that include the likes of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, all gathered together by Ross, was announced in September and was a strong implication that the role would be recast.

Just a few days ago, the Internet was all abuzz with the rumour that Harrison Ford was considering stepping into the role. Deadline broke the news today that the rumours are true and Indy himself will be trading his fedora to become superhero wrangler. His first appearance as Ross will be in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, set to release in 2024, which is going to be Anthony Mackie’s first film as the MCU’s new Captain America.

Before stepping into the role of Ross, we’ll see him reprise his role as the famed archaeologist one last time in the untitled fifth Indiana Jones film, which is set to come out on 30 June next year.

(Hero and featured image credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/Getty Images)