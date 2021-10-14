10 best horror movies to stream before Halloween — if you dare

Horror movies have been one of the most famous cinematic genres since almost the beginning of films. The reason could be our love for a good scary story — as literature centred on the supernatural has proved for centuries.

Audiences never seem to tire of the antics of the paranormal or psycho. This is why we have so many films devoted to either making audiences sit on the edge of their seats or jump out of it.

However, horror movies have evolved over the years and often reflect on important social issues these days as well. Crucial questions such as those on what has been historically been labelled “evil” or “bad” or “unacceptable” are raised through a powerful depiction of the frailty that hides within the human spirit.

Thus, in many horror movies of our time, the “evil” need not be a “blood-sucking” vampire or a “howling” werewolf but a seemingly normal person whose terrible actions and the attempt to conceal them puts everyone else in danger.

Of course, there can be no end to a list of horror movies. But, like a culture we have grown to love, a good horror film (or two) is a must before and on Halloween — a festival which falls annually on 31 October. Thanks to the likes of HBO Go and Netflix, which has revolutionised the way we watch movies, we have a great source of some of the best in the genre in one place.

So, even if you’re not into trick-o-treating, just wear your favourite Halloween costume, grab a big bowl of popcorn and settle down on the couch or the bed or wherever you feel “safe”, because these 10 best horror movies are going to be a thrilling ride.

Consider yourself warned.

