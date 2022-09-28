Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine enters the MCU in ‘Deadpool 3’ with Ryan Reynolds

Fans of Wolverine have reason to let out a loud hurrah. Hugh Jackman is coming to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), reprising his role as Wolverine, alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3.

The announcement was made by Reynolds himself in a special video he shared on social media. He said that Jackman is joining the cast of the film, which will mark the titular character’s first outing in a Disney production.

How Ryan Reynolds announced Wolverine’s MCU entry

A video featuring Hugh Jackman himself

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video, in which he is seen seated on a couch.

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea,” he says with a characteristic deadpan humour backed by visuals of him in the woods, reading a book, and playing with a ball.

And then he revealed the big secret.

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman is seen walking up the stairs behind him.

“Yeah, sure Ryan,” Jackman replies, as Reynolds lets out a smile.

The footage then ends with Whitney Houston’s song “I Will Always Love You,” but with the subtitle changed to “I will always love Hugh.” The words “Coming Hughn” appear before a Deadpool logo sliced by Wolverine’s famous three claws.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Deadpool 3 release date and other X-Men characters in MCU

Deadpool 3 is set to release on 6 September 2024 as part of the MCU.

Originally distributed by 20th Century Fox, the previous two films on the titular wise-cracking mercenary — both starring Reynolds — were set as spin-offs of the X-Men franchise. Reynolds first played a different version of the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

The two Deadpool films remain the highest-grossing movies of the X-Men franchise each earning over USD 780 worldwide.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in eight films of the X-Men franchise, starting with X-Men (2000). His last outing as the powerful mutant with adamantium claws was in Logan (2017), which was widely reported as his final film as Wolverine.

Both Deadpool and Wolverine characters became part of Disney’s slate with acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Several other Marvel comic book characters, including Fantastic Four, will also appear in future MCU films.

