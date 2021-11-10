Satisfy your Korean fever with these new Korean shows to watch on Netflix.

We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their influence on food, music, and especially fashion, K-dramas have become a global phenomenon, as most recently proven by Squid Game, Jirisan, and Penthouse.

Whether you’re a die-hard K-Drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, we’ve put together a list of five Korean shows to watch that are releasing on Netflix in the final months of 2021.

It’s not all about romance either, highly anticipated releases like Hellbound will have you at the edge of your seat, while New World sees variety TV veterans try to outsmart each other. K-pop legend Rain also returns to screens for a road trip-style program, and science-fiction fans will enjoy the post-apocalyptic world that is The Silent Sea. If you are looking for love, Single’s Inferno takes on Love Island, but with its own twist.

Ready to binge? Read on for all the details.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.

5 new Korean shows to watch on Netflix this November and December 2021: