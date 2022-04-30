Netflix Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 to premiere on 24 June

Say annyeonghasaeyo to your favourite heist masters in the Korean remake of La Casa De Papel!

Just when you thought the world’s biggest heist was over, think again. The Korean blockbuster Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 is arriving with guns blazing this 24 June 2022, only on Netflix. The first part of the series will boast six action-packed episodes according to the streamer.

Directed by Kim Hong-sun, the series will be set against the backdrop of two Koreas creating a Joint Economic Area where North and South are on the verge of peaceful reunification. As the country makes way for a new unified currency, the Professor assembles a gang of top-class thieves to steal the cash straight from the mint and attempt to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.

In a previously released title announcement, the Professor contemplates in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including the iconic Salvador Dalí mask from the original Spanish series. The Professor’s final choice is finally revealed — the Korean traditional Hahoe mask that features a face with a big smile. The bloodstains splattered on one side of the white mask raises intriguing questions, foreshadowing a heist filled with life-threatening twists and turns.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will feature a formidable cast who will play the iconic characters from the original series: Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), Berlin (Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon), and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

The series is produced by BH Entertainment and Zium Content and is distributed exclusively by Netflix. Check out the announcement below:

(Images: Netflix)