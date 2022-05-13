Netflix releases ‘Resident Evil’ trailer, takes fans to post-apocalyptic London

Adding to the list of horror movies and shows that we’re dying to catch this year, Netflix announced a new Resident Evil live-action series recently.

On 13 May, the OTT platform shared the trailer of the upcoming show, which is inspired by Resident Evil, the world-famous horror video game by Capcom.

It will start airing on Netflix from 14 July 2022.

What do we know about the upcoming series?

The trailer

The 76-second long trailer is divided into two parts, which depicts that the eight-episode series is set in two timelines. The first part shows Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) and Billie Wesker (Adeline Rudolph) with their father Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), moving into Raccoon City, in the year 2022.

Over time, Jade realises that her father, along with the Umbrella Corp, is hiding secrets. Umbrella Corp is the fictional pharmaceutical company that is generally responsible for accidentally creating zombies and other foul creatures in the franchise.

The second part transports the viewers to the future (14 years ahead), in a post-apocalyptic London, where Jade fights bloodthirsty creatures created by the Umbrella Corporation, in order to survive.

More about the Resident Evil franchise

The entire Resident Evil franchise is based on the survival video game by Capcom, which debuted in 1996 and has Albert Wesker as one of the main antagonists. The new series is also an adaptation of the game. Previous adaptations include the famous series of six films, which were produced and directed by Paul WS Anderson.

The films that were released between 2002 and 2016 featured Milla Jovovich as the protagonist. In 2021, another show Welcome To The Raccoon City, an adaptation of Resident Evil, was also released.

This version of the show has been written by Andrew Dabb, who is known for his work on the series titled Supernatural.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: residentevilnetflix/Instagram)