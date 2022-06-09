5 new K-dramas to get hooked on to this June

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas releasing in June 2022. Happy watching.
We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone beyond simply entertaining audiences with its movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.
We take a look at five new releases that you can binge-watch this month across various streaming sites like Netflix and Viu.
These are the best new K-dramas to watch this June 2022
First on the list is Why Her?, a series that revolves around the story of a brilliant, cunning, and coldhearted lawyer whose demotion leads her to meet a kind, empathetic law student in her new role as an adjunct professor at a law school.
A young judicial apprentice winds up behind bars after being involved in an undercover investigation. Even as a prisoner, he manages to keep his poker face and turns a crisis into an opportunity. A suspense-filled, action-packed thriller.
If you prefer period Korean dramas that embody the romance and fantasy genres, mark your calendar for 18 June 2022. Alchemy of Souls tells the story of a powerful sorceress living in a blind woman’s body. The woman encounters a man from a distinguished family who desires her help to change his destiny.
Perhaps the most anticipated K-drama of the year, the Korean rendition of Money Heist releases this June 2022. If you, like the rest of the world, loved La Casa de Papel, and you’re a fan of K-dramas, this is pretty much a dream come true for you.
The novel-based series follows the story of a suspicious café named ‘Minamdang’ and its equally suspicious patrons. A criminal-profiler-turned-fraudster disguises himself as a fortune teller and scams his customers for money, a deed achieved by using his attractive physical appearance and his charm to his advantage.
