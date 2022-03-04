5 new K-dramas you’ll want to watch this March 2022

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases this March 2022.
We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.
Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or you’re a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five K-dramas releasing in March 2022. Happy watching.
5 new K-dramas to stream this March 2022:
This upcoming K-drama revolves around two main characters: a CEO that pretends to suffer from amnesia after receiving death threats, and his introverted secretary whose time on earth is running out.
Not so big on romance shows? Fret not, we’ve got a bunch of more thrilling ones in the list, starting with Kill Heel. Three adversarial television hosts aim to achieve success in the home shopping industry, but things aren’t so smooth-sailing for these women as they battle competition.
Here’s another thrilling one to keep a lookout for. A firefighter’s life goes from being an ordinary citizen to being embroiled in an extraordinary situation. He must kill a serial killer, who also happens to be his neighbour, in order to save his kidnapped daughter. All of this happens within 24 hours.
Want to indulge in drama without the thriller? We believe you’ll enjoy Pachinko. The highly-anticipated show brings the 2017 historical novel to life with this adaptation. The novel-based series chronicles the life of a Korean immigrant family across several generations. Taking place in Korea, America, and Japan – this story journeys from a forbidden romance to a sweeping saga.
Last on the list is another webtoon-based K-drama. A man struggles to land himself a job but that changes once he’s hired by a company of grim reapers. The half-human half-spirit must carry out special missions in the underworld.